Warnock and Ossoff won historic Senate seats because of rapidly shifting demographics in key Georgia counties and clear promises of $2,000 stimulus checks

John L. Dorman
2021 01 05T110111Z_190454340_RC2N1L94P9W6_RTRMADP_3_USA ELECTION GEORGIA CANDIDATES.JPG
The Georgia runoff victories of Sen.-elect Jon Ossoff, left, and Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock, middle, will boost President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

  • Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeated GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Georgia's Senate runoff elections through a unique combination of demographic changes, Black voter mobilization, and an emphasis on economics.

  • Warnock and Ossoff ran strongly in the core Atlanta metropolitan area, solidifying Democratic suburban gains in former GOP bastions like Cobb and Henry counties.

  • Loeffler, who attacked several of Warnock's church sermons, was widely rebuked by Black religious leaders for her comments.

  • Black voter turnout surged across the state in the runoff elections, especially in rural counties across South Georgia.

  • Unlike Loeffler and Perdue, Warnock and Ossoff consistently supported $2,000 checks for taxpayers grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and didn't face internal division on the proposal that twisted Senate Republicans.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

For nearly 20 years, Georgia Democrats tried every conceivable strategy to win elections in a state that was becoming increasingly dominated by Republicans.

In 2010, Democratic voters nominated former Gov. Roy Barnes to reclaim his old job. Then in 2014, voters chose Michelle Nunn, the daughter of former Sen. Sam Nunn, to be the party's Senate nominee, and selected then-state Sen. Jason Carter, the grandson of native son and former President Jimmy Carter, as its nominee for governor.

Despite the high hopes, all three candidates lost.

In 2018, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, who had spent years registering hundreds of thousands of new voters across the state, energized the party's base of minority and younger voters, but it wasn't enough - she was narrowly defeated by current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

However, change was bubbling beneath the surface.

In the 2020 election, President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Georgia, securing its 16 Electoral College votes and becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the state since 1992.

Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who were running for the US Senate against GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, kept both Republicans from winning 50% majorities in November, which triggered separate runoff elections on January 6.

Last week, Warnock and Ossoff won their races, handing control of the US Senate to the Democratic Party.

A closer look at the results reveal several notable shifts that allowed for victories by Warnock and Ossoff.

Warnock and Ossoff were dominant in Atlanta's suburbs

The city of Atlanta has long been a Democratic stronghold, but for decades, its suburbs were citadels of conservatism, which provided an electoral check on the Democrats' control of statewide politics.

Today, explosive growth, especially among racial minorities, has changed the calculus for any candidate running statewide, as politicians face legions of new voters who have little to no familiarity with longtime officeholders.

Atlanta proper went from roughly 427,000 residents in 2010 to an estimated 2019 population of nearly 507,000 residents, according to the US Census Bureau.

Meanwhile, the entire Atlanta metropolitan area, which includes its suburbs, grew from nearly 5.3 million people in 2010 to more than 6 million people in 2019. This increase in 730,000 residents in just under a decade made the Atlanta metropolitan area the fourth fastest-growing metro area in the nation, per the Census.

J. Miles Coleman, the associate editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said that Democrats have benefited from the conglomeration of voters in population centers like Atlanta.

"The Democrats have done very well in states like Georgia where they have one metro that can dominate," he told Insider.

atlanta
Atlanta is the economic engine of Georgia and the American South. WIN-Initiative/Getty Images

In winning their Senate runoff elections, Warnock and Ossoff benefited from enormous turnout for a runoff election - around 4.5 million Georgia voters cast ballots in all - which represented nearly 90% of the state's November election turnout, according to CBS News.

Fulton County, anchored by Atlanta, as well as surrounding Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Clayton, Henry, and Forsyth counties, provided the nexus of Democratic strength in the runoffs.

In Fulton County, Democrats romped during this election cycle - Biden beat Trump countywide 73% to 26%, banking a nearly 243,000-vote margin on his way to winning the state by about 12,000 votes.

DeKalb and Clayton, with their large middle-class Black populations, have become growing Democratic bulwarks in statewide elections and gave both Ossoff and Warnock well over 80% of the vote in the runoffs.

However, Cobb, Gwinnett, and Henry counties, longtime Republican strongholds, and Forsyth County, which is still conservative, have undergone some of the most dramatic electoral changes in the entire state.

GOP strength has plummeted throughout the metropolitan core

Cobb, the third-most populous county in the state, was the one-time political base of conservative firebrand Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker who served in Congress from 1979 to 1999.

In the book "White Flight: Atlanta and the Making of Modern Conservatism," author Kevin M. Kruse described the political philosophy of the area 30 years ago.

"Newt Gingrich embodied the politics of the suburban Sunbelt, especially suburban conservatives' embrace of privatization, free enterprise, and local autonomy, as well as their antipathy to the federal government, public services, and the tax policies designed to support both," he wrote.

Last week, Warnock and Ossoff, who in all likelihood will provide key support for Biden's most ambitious spending proposals, both won the county by double-digit margins.

The pattern repeats itself all across the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Warnock Black church
Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock, pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, has led a life defined by his faith. Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool

Gwinnett County, which was nearly 90% white in 1990, has evolved into a multi-ethnic suburb that's now estimated to be 35% white, 30% Black, 22% Hispanic, and nearly 13% Asian. During that time, the population also grew from nearly 353,000 residents to over 936,000 residents as of last year.

Warnock and Ossoff both won the county by over 20 points.

Henry County, once a rural outpost southeast of Atlanta, has rapidly diversified and gave both Warnock and Ossoff well over 60% of the vote in the runoff elections.

"When Perdue won in 2014, it was a big disappointment for Democrats," Coleman said. "Perdue lost Henry that year, but he barely lost it. This year, he got blown out. Black voters have been very instrumental in pushing the area more Democratic."

Forsyth County, which violently drove out its entire Black population in 1912 amid a terror-fueled campaign and was for decades seen as a place hostile to minorities, is a place where Democrats are usually lucky to get 20% of the vote in elections. But in recent years it has grown tremendously, attracting high-income earners and boasting a population where 52% of residents possess a college degree.

In the runoff elections, Warnock and Ossoff both cleared 30% of the vote in Forsyth, which was far from a win, but reflective of the larger suburban shift away from the GOP.

Loeffler erred in politicizing the Black church

After emerging as the second-highest vote-getter in the November multiparty election, Loeffler quickly went on the attack against Warnock, the Black pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

She repeatedly condemned several of Warnock's past sermons, criticized him for his pro-choice views, and attempted to connect him with the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

An influential group of Black pastors wrote an open letter calling out Loeffler for making "reprehensible falsehoods" about Warnock and rebuking her criticisms as an "attack against the Black Church."

Ossoff Warnock posters .JPG
Campaign ads for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are seen on a wall near the John Lewis mural in Atlanta. Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

"We call on you to cease and desist your false characterizations of Reverend Warnock as 'radical' or 'socialist' when there is nothing in his background, writings or sermons that suggests those characterizations to be true, especially when taken in full context," they wrote.

Loeffler's attacks appeared to backfire spectacularly.

Not only did Warnock maintain a strong connection with Black voters of faith on the campaign trail, but Black turnout surged across the state, especially in rural, majority-Black counties in South Georgia.

The stimulus debate sharpened the Democratic message

While Loeffler and Perdue were driven to support $2,000 stimulus payments after Trump's relentless pressure campaign, Warnock and Ossoff consistently supported larger direct payments to help Americans during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the $900 billion Consolidated Appropriations Act, which Trump signed into law in late December, $600 direct payments were a key part of legislation. However, Biden said that he would seek more aid as president, and both Warnock and Ossoff were fully onboard with the proposal.

Republicans were divided on the issue, with GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky refusing to conduct a standalone vote on the measure raising stimulus payments to $2,000 per taxpayer.

In the end, Senate Republicans, who punted on passing a second major relief package for months, never had a consistent message to counter that of the Democrats, which put Loeffler and Perdue in a serious bind.

Warnock and Ossoff used their populist pitch to appeal to voters still on edge about the state of the economy, a savvy move that helped them consolidate support across Georgia.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • House passes 25th Amendment resolution asking Pence to remove Trump from office, but the vice president isn't interested

    The U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution on Tuesday that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Trump from office.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer blames Trump

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Trump says his rally speech before deadly Capitol riot was 'totally appropriate'

    The president on Tuesday sought to defend himself for helping incite last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying the speech he gave at a rally shortly before the siege was “totally appropriate.”

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life. The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed. "But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added. She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Running gun battle in Mexico leaves 9 gunmen, 1 police dead

    A series of running gunbattles in Mexico’s most violent state left nine suspected gunmen and one state police officer dead Monday, authorities said. The shootouts in north-central Guanajuato state started before dawn near the hamlet of Santa Rosa de Lima, the stronghold of a gang of the same name. Officials said the combined law enforcement forces found a total of four other bodies, many of them bullet-ridden, in a variety of vehicles in the area around Santa Rosa de Lima, which is an agricultural area with many dirt roads.

  • Biden Defense pick faces eligibility questions from Democrats

    A handful of U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee Democrats voiced reservations on Tuesday about making another retired general the top civilian official at the Department of Defense, some citing last week's rampage at the U.S. Capitol. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated retired General Lloyd Austin to be defense secretary. The last was in 2017 for Republican President Donald Trump's first defense secretary, retired General Jim Mattis.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

    More than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at an overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital, a government official said Tuesday. Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael told The Associated Press that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. Michael said around 1,500 migrants are housed at the 1,000-capacity camp, with 600 of those under quarantine in line with coronavirus-prevention protocols.

  • Lindsey Graham seemingly takes a swipe at McConnell while solidifying opposition to impeachment

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has had a whirlwind of a week.After the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last Wednesday, he threw cold water on his Republican colleagues' Electoral College challenges, saying "enough is enough," which led to him getting harassed by Trump supporters at the airport. But just a few days later he was on a plane with President Trump en route to Texas for a border wall event. Most recently, he came out strongly against impeaching Trump.In a statement Wednesday, Graham echoed fellow Republican lawmakers who argue impeachment would only further divide the country, since Trump is heading out of office soon anyway.Graham criticized Democrats for moving forward with the "snap impeachment," accusing them of attempting a "do-over" after last year's impeachment, which ultimately stalled in the Senate. But he had sharp words for his own party, as well, saying that Republicans who "legitimize this process" are "doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party" since he thinks it would unfairly "demonize" Trump voters at-large because of the "actions of a seditious mob." Without naming him, Graham also appeared to take a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is reportedly pleased Democrats are impeaching Trump again. > .@LindseyGrahamSC makes clear again he's opposed to impeachment, saying it's "the last thing the country needs." > Also includes this line: "As to Senate leadership, I fear they are making the problem worse, not better." pic.twitter.com/RFavpMd5uC> > -- Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Statue of Iranian commander divides Lebanese

    A hero to some and an enemy to others. A new statue in the Lebanese capital of the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani is dividing opinion. It was erected on the anniversary of his killing by the U.S. and sits at the entrance to Beirut's mainly Shi'ite southern suburbs. A drone strike killed Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in January last year. Washington had accused him of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region. To some Lebanese supporters Soleimani is a source of pride. "Martyr Qassem Soleimani means more to us than the statue - his sacrifices for the region and his impact all over. The defeat of Israelis and Americans in Iraq, it's all because of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, so the least we can do is put a statue of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, we give our souls for Hajj Qassem." But others took to social media to criticize what they said was a symbol of Iran’s dominance under the hashtag “Hands_Off_Lebanon". One user remarked that there wasn’t a statue for the victims of the Beirut blast in August. Lebanon has for years been a stage for regional rivalry between Iran and its allies including Syria on the one hand, and U.S.-allied, Sunni-led Gulf Arab states on the other.

  • 'Hot news from the Super League!': How Vietnam skirts Party speculation ban on social media

    Vietnamese are trading fake weather reports and football scores on social media as a creative means to discuss Communist Party leadership wrangling after an official ban on speculation ahead of the Party's biggest and most important meeting in five years. At its 13th National Congress, due to be held later this month, the Communist Party will formally select a new chief, national president, prime minister and National Assembly chair for the next five years. The main candidates are all widely known in Hanoi's political circles, but were officially declared top secret in December to discourage potentially critical debate.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Democrats condemn effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in "California coup"

    California's Democratic Party condemned efforts to recall Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. The party referred to the petition to remove the governor as the "California coup" and compared the motivations behind the recall to those of rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol last week. The Sacramento Bee political reporter Sophia Bollag joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.