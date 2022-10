The Daily Beast

Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty ImagesHerschel Walker entered Friday night’s Georgia Senate debate with his campaign reeling from the fallout of revelations he paid for a former girlfriend to get an abortion.When it was over, Walker left the debate stage without ever having to answer meaningful questions about the credible allegations. The debate moderators asked Walker to respond to the story, he said it was a lie, and simply moved on.“As I said, that is a lie,” Walker said. “I said, that’s a l