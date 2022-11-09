Warnock, Walker Head to Potentially Decisive Senate Runoff

2
Billy House
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The battle for a US Senate seat from Georgia is headed to a dramatic runoff next month between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a face-off that could determine control of the chamber.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Election results in the nation’s most expensive race showed Warnock up on the former collegiate and NFL football star 49.4% to 48.5%, with 98% of the precincts reporting. Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver was drawing 2.1% of the vote, forcing the runoff, according to network projections.

Under Georgia law, a runoff between the two candidates with the most votes is required if no candidate reaches 50% support. That head-to-head election will be set for Dec. 6 after the state officially certifies Tuesday’s results and finds a runoff is required.

“Yes, there will be a runoff,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday, adding that the “counties are prepared” for it.

The contest in Georgia, where early midterm voting set a record this year, has been one of several considered pivotal to deciding Senate control. Democrats flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, but two seats held by Democrats in Nevada and Arizona haven’t been called.

Spending on television, radio and digital ads by campaigns and outside groups in the general election has totaled $245 million, according to AdImpact.

In seeking to unseat Warnock, Walker and other Republicans have focused on tying him and his policies to President Joe Biden.

But Walker’s celebrity was weighed down with personal baggage, including allegations of domestic violence and that he paid for two women’s abortions while publicly supporting limitations on the procedure.

Walker also was accused of having children he hasn’t publicly acknowledged and of exaggerating claims about his business success. Questions about his grasp of policy arose after he routinely made confusing and rambling statements on the campaign trail.

Warnock, who preaches from the same storied Ebenezer Baptist Church pulpit as the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., won the seat in a January 2021 runoff against then-GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler. At the same time, Democrat Jon Ossoff won Georgia’s other US Senate seat in a runoff.

Changes to Georgia’s election law have since shortened the wait for the runoff, compressing the time both parties have to mobilize voters before they go to the polls again.

--With assistance from Bill Allison.

(Adds Raffensperger in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Election Deniers Who Campaigned on ‘Stop the Steal’ Lost Across the US

    (Bloomberg) -- The “Big Lie” lost where it mattered the most.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried's FTX Empire Faces US Probe Into Client Funds, LendingVoters resoundingly rejected election deniers on Tuesday for positions that would oversee the 2024 presiden

  • US vote counting unaffected by cyberattacks, officials say

    A few state and local governments appeared to be hit by a relatively rudimentary form of cyberattack that periodically made public websites unreachable. “We have seen no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was any way compromised in any race in the country,” Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, said in a statement. CISA and other federal agencies had warned that safeguarding U.S. elections has become more complex than ever, with the most serious threats from domestic sources.

  • Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson Wins Re-Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes in the Wisconsin Senate race, according to NBC and CNN.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried's FTX Empire Faces US Probe Into Client Funds, LendingJohnson was considered one of th

  • Zeldin Congratulates New York Governor Hochul on Election Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican Lee Zeldin congratulated Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul on her win after the New York gubernatorial race became unexpectedly competitive in recent weeks.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried's FTX Empire Faces US Probe Into Client F

  • Spotify’s redesigned Apple Watch app feels less like an afterthought

    Spotify added some long-overdue upgrades to its Apple Watch app, including enhancements to Your Library, podcasts, and offline playback.

  • Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules

    Police in northeastern China said that seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. The violence comes as China reports new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou. While the numbers remain relatively low, China has relentlessly pursued its strict “zero-COVID” policy of quarantines, lockdowns and daily or near-daily compulsory testing.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea

    North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations.

  • GOP’s Lawler defeats Democratic Rep. Sean Maloney in NY

    Republican Mike Lawler defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York City’s northern suburbs, and the GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island, as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. With two races too early to call Wednesday, Republicans' strong showing in the suburbs has helped them win at least 10 of the 26 seats New York will have in Congress next year, two more than their current representation in what is now a 27-seat delegation. Lawler defeated the five-term New York Democrat, who had led his party’s attempt to retain control of Congress.

  • Deluzio declares victory, Shaffer concedes in PA-17 race

    Democrat Chris Deluzio appears to have outpaced Republican Jeremy Shaffer in the race for Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District seat.

  • Progressive candidates score crucial wins in midterm elections

    Support from Bernie Sanders and other leaders and key turnout by Gen Z voters led to victories in Texas, Florida and other states

  • Nordstrom Already Has Uggs For 40% Off For Black Friday—But You Better Act Fast!

    You will Ugg-ly cry if you miss out on these discounts.

  • Here's a list of Milwaukee-area bars and restaurants with heated outdoor seating, patios

    Summer is officially over and fall's cool weather is here, but patio season isn't done yet.

  • Russia withdraws from Kherson in highly symbolic defeat

    Russian troops were ordered to withdraw from the city of Kherson on Wednesday, in one of the most embarrassing setbacks the Kremlin has suffered since the invasion began.

  • Russian defense minister orders retreat from right-bank of Kherson Oblast

    Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered Russian forces to retreat across the Dnipro River after the commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine, Sergey Surovikin, advised him on Nov. 9 that Russian troops should “take up defenses” on the left bank.

  • Sweden's leader vows to counter terror threats to Turkey

    Sweden’s new prime minister pledged Tuesday to work toward countering “terrorism" threats to Turkey, as his government seeks Turkey's approval for his country’s NATO membership bid. Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for NATO membership this year after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, fearing that Russian President Vladimir Putin might target them next.

  • Trump is 'livid' and 'screaming' his head off after disappointing midterm elections for the GOP, an advisor said

    Despite GOP losses, Trump will still probably announce his 2024 White House intentions because "it's too humiliating to delay," the advisor told CNN.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly holds onto shrinking lead over Blake Masters in Arizona's US Senate race

    Senator Mark Kelly's lead over Republican Blake Masters fell markedly as Arizona's Election Day ballots continued to be counted.

  • Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

    Mick Mulvaney, who has described Trump as a "terrible human being," called for a new generation of Republican leaders as the GOP underperformed in Tuesday's elections.

  • John Fetterman's Victory Party Had A Not-So-Subtle Troll Of Dr. Oz's Biggest Blunder

    The victorious Democrat couldn't resist one last reference to this infamous campaign moment.

  • Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

    "I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare for eight years," the GOP nominee for Arizona governor said.