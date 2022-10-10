Warnock and Walker set for debate showdown

Associated Press

After rolling to two straight victories, the Cincinnati Bengals stumbled again and lost to the Baltimore Ravens because of a late field goal. As in the two losses that started the season, the reigning AFC champs sputtered in the first half Sunday night, looked better in the second half, squandered opportunities and ended up losing 19-17 via a late field goal. Cincinnati (2-3) blew its chance to take over first place in the AFC North.