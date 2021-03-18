Warnock warns voting rights are under assault at a rate not seen 'since the Jim Crow era'

Catherine Garcia
·2 min read
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) delivered his first floor speech on Wednesday, condemning Republican attempts across the country to make it harder for people to vote.

"We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights and voter access unlike anything we have seen since the Jim Crow era," Warnock, Georgia's first Black senator, said. "One person, one vote is being threatened right now. Politicians in my home state and all across America, in their craven lust for power, have launched a full-fledged assault on voting rights ... [and on] democracy itself."

Former President Donald Trump lost the November presidential election — both the Electoral College and the popular vote — and falsely claimed that the system was "rigged." Despite there being no evidence of meaningful voter fraud, Republican state lawmakers have picked up this narrative, claiming that changes are necessary for transparency and to ensure fair elections.

Georgia had record turnout in November, when the state went to President Biden, and in January, when Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) won their runoff elections, giving Democrats control of the Senate. Earlier this month, lawmakers in the Republican-led Georgia state Senate and House both approved bills that would limit early voting days and absentee voting, and on Wednesday, work began on a measure that would give the state sweeping authority over local election officials, add voter ID requirements for absentee voting, and limit early voting on weekends.

Warnock is the lead sponsor of the Senate's For the People Act, which could override such restrictive state measures. The House's version of the bill passed along party lines last month, and would make voter registration automatic, eliminate partisan gerrymandering, weaken voter ID laws, and expand early and mail-in voting.

"This issue, access to voting, and preempting politicians' efforts to restrict voting, is so fundamental to our democracy that it is too important to be held hostage by a Senate rule," Warnock said, referring to the filibuster. "Especially one historically used to restrict expansion of voting rights."

  • Jan. 6 commission stalls, for now, amid partisan dissension

    Legislation creating an independent, bipartisan panel to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is stalled, for now, with Democrats and Republicans split over the scope and structure of a review that would revisit the deadly attack and assess former President Donald Trump’s role. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pushed for the commission, which would be modeled after the panel that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington. It’s a symptom not just of the partisan tensions that run high in Congress but of a legislative branch reeling from the fallout of the Trump era, with lawmakers unable to find common ground, or a common set of facts, even after a mob smashed into the Capitol and threatened their lives.

  • Top Dems offer Biden cover to reverse course on full Afghan troop withdrawal

    Two powerful Senate chairmen are questioning plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1, providing potential cover for President Biden to change his mind as he faces a rapidly approaching deadline.Why it matters: The war is America's longest and most costly. Former President Trump negotiated a departure timetable with the Taliban, and his successor has indicated he's ready to honor that commitment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The unstable environment on the ground, as well as the politics of making such a bold move, have put increasing pressure on Biden as the clock winds down. Driving the news: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said last week that Biden may have to reconsider the deadline. He told reporters he's concerned about "the viability" of the peace process in Afghanistan.Menendez drove home his hesitancy to Axios on Wednesday."We have to look at the realities of what's happening in Afghanistan. It seems to me the Taliban is not meeting its obligations. After so many (American) lives and national treasure, we need to make sure that when we leave, we leave in a way that can provide stability."Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), chair of the Armed Services Committee and an Army veteran, has gone even further: He said Biden should not withdraw all forces and is worried having no presence in the region could give way to further terrorist attacks."I would expect some extension,” Reed ultimately said of the timeframe. But, but, but: Beyond the chairmen's unity, congressional Democrats are all over the map.Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), a Navy veteran who served in the region for several years, told Axios, "May 1 is pretty quick."Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), an important swing-state lawmaker, said: "Anytime we have invested that much blood and treasure in an area that has no more of an outcome or stabilization, then you have to reevaluate. But what happens if you do leave at this point in time?"Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a key figure on the progressive left, told Axios that Biden needs to get out now: "There will always be a reason to delay, but President Biden is committed to meeting this deadline. I support him in that."The latest: The Biden administration has proposed plans for an interim, power-sharing agreement between the Taliban and Afghan leaders before May 1. It would be supported by neighboring countries and the United Nations.The Washington Post's David Ignatius recently outlined the administration's next steps to obtain this regional and international buy-in.Between the lines: Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), one of Biden's closest allies in Congress, told Axios, "This is weighing very heavily" on the president. "He's having a hard time."Tearing up, Coons recalled the two attending funerals for soldiers from their home state who had been killed in Afghanistan."I don't think people should make these decisions casually; I think it shows his character that is wrestling with this," Coons added. "That's Joey. He lives in these spaces."The bottom line: Biden is well-advised on foreign affairs by a veteran national security team, and keeps his own counsel after many visits to the region and decades on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Observers also can't discount his personal connection to the military: His late son, Beau, served in the Army — a personal connection those close to the president say factors into such consequential decisions.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Yemeni rebel offensive threatens camps of those who fled war

    Already displaced once in Yemen's grinding civil war, Mohammed Ali Saleh fled with his pregnant wife and their three children to central Marib province last year to seek refuge in a region that has known some relative peace and stability because of well-protected oil fields nearby. Iran-backed Houthi rebels are pushing to capture the province from the internationally recognized government to try to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen. If they succeed, the Houthis could claim a strategic win after a largely stalemated battle in almost seven years of fighting.

  • Iran's final report on Ukraine jet crash blames human error

    After a yearlong investigation, Iran’s civil aviation agency on Wednesday released its final report on the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people last year, revealing no new details about the shootdown that has provoked outrage from affected countries and concerns from U.N. investigators. Following three days of denial in January 2020 in the face of mounting evidence, Iran finally acknowledged that its forces mistakenly downed the Ukrainian jetliner with two surface-to-air missiles. In preliminary reports on the disaster last year, Iranian authorities blamed an air defense operator who they said mistook the Boeing 737-800 for an American cruise missile.

  • 5 Stocks to Gain as Fed Sees Near-Zero Rates Through 2023

    With the Fed keeping rates near zero despite improving economy and mounting inflation concerns, utility players like Atmos Energy (ATO) & gold producers like Newmont (NEM) are poised to gain.

  • Trump-McConnell tactics blasted as the new 'Jim Crow'

    Mitch McConnell is leading the GOP’s effort to obstruct the Senate from voting on civil rights legislation, which a top Democratic Senator likens to "Jim Crow in new clothes." That concern echoes arguments from former President Obama, and his campaign pollster, Cornell Belcher, tells MSNBC's Ari Melber that Democrats are right to combat obstruction on these terms because many in the GOP act like it is "still a problem politically to have lots of Black people vote in this country.”

  • 9 Latina-Owned Jewelry Brands To Check Out Now

    For Latinx cultures, jewelry bears a powerful pull towards ornamentation that goes back to our Black and Indigenous roots. Gold became an inheritance and symbol of freedom for Afro-Panamanians, who were once labeled 'silver employees.' Aztec jewelry made of gold and semi-precious stones was reserved for royalty and the upper class, including emperors and nobles. To the Inca, gold jewelry not only showed off your social status, it meant that you were closer to God. Fast forward, certain Latinx cultures now wear jewelry to proclaim their religion or carry spiritual protection. It remains a common gift for life events like baptisms, first communions, and birthdays. Newborn girls get their ears pierced as a rite of passage. Aside from the declaration of our cultures and traditions, famous Latinas have also shown the statements we can make in a society that tells us to stay calladitas. Dolores del Rio and Lupe Velez sported old Hollywood-era baubles. Celia Cruz took the stage with large drop earrings, bold statement necklaces, and glamorous cocktail rings. Maria Felix inspired Cartier to commission a 60-karat necklace of two crocodiles. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a cue from Sonia Sotomayor and opted to wear gold hoops to her historic swearing-in ceremony.With this blend of nostalgia, pride, rebellion, and style, it comes as no surprise that so many Latina-founded jewelry brands are hitting the market — and we’ve rounded some of our favorites. From etched-acrylic accessories to earrings with powerful messages, check them out, ahead.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Mercedes Salazar Accessories designer Mercedes Salazar is inspired by her native Colombia and spiritual alchemy — translating ideas of heritage and spirituality into bold and beautiful handbags, hats, and jewelry, including these gold astronomical earrings. She even sells crafting kits, so you can enjoy the process while learning a new skill.Mercedes Salazar Lucky Saturn Clip On Earrings, $, available at RevolveHija de tu MadreIn addition to apparel and office supplies, Patty Delgado’s Latinx-centered brand, Hija de tu Madre, also makes dope, empowering jewelry. Whether you want a reminder that you’re a jefa or want to celebrate being Latina, this nostalgic-feels gold necklace will do the trick. Hija de tu Madre Latinx Necklace, $, available at Hija de tu MadreafrolunatikaOn its own, jewelry is great, but it becomes an extension of your own voice when it carries a message. Meet: afrolunatika, an Afro-Latina-owned jewelry brand from Puerto Rico, tells it like it is without having to say a word. It features items with messages that pay homage to la mujer caribeña, including these striking silver hoops that let people know that you’re a belleza tropical.afrolunatika LAS FLORES, $, available at afrolunatikaMiski MetalIf you’re on the market for something fresh and unique in your jewelry collection, look to Miski Metal’s detailed Aymara Acrylic Earrings. The brand, created by Julie Calderon, features "modern takes on the organic, rustic, and traditional,” as cited on her Etsy shop. Each of the etched-acrylic accessories is inspired by traditional Indigenous Aymara pottery designs.Miski Metal Aymara Acrylic Earring, $, available at EtsySunday EnergyMelissa Flores’ jewelry brand Sunday Energy features a variety of classic yet on-trend pieces, like sleek hoops, chain necklaces, and everyday rings like the She’s Trendy ring. Flores’ collection also includes jewelry meant to protect, like culturally-influenced evil eye necklaces that come in various styles.Sunday Energy She's Trendy, $, available at Sunday EnergyHoney B. GoldLos Angeles-native Natalia Durazo brings the Chicana vibes to her popular Honey B. Gold jewelry brand. Consider this your go-to shop for bamboo hoops, custom nameplate necklaces, and accessories emblazoned with La Virgen de Guadalupe. As Durazo says on her website, Honey B. Gold “is for any fly individual looking to make a statement by celebrating their identity and refuses to apologize for who they are.”Honey B Gold Turf Love Rings, $, available at Honey B GoldKatherine CorderoWynwood, Miami is the home base of Venezuelan designer Katherine Cordero’s namesake brand. Her accessories are colorful, ornate, and attention-grabbing. In addition to turbans and hair accessories, Cordero offers elaborate and worldly pieces that incorporate materials from her international trips. These best-selling Byzantine Crosses feature a unique blend of materials, including fabrics, brass, and beads. Katherine Cordero BYZANTINE CROSSES, $, available at Katherine CorderoXIXI There's a little bit of everything in Nuyorican celebrity Adrienne Houghton's jewelry brand with statement hoops, religious-themed pieces, and dreamy hair clips, among other on-trend accessories. We're fans of The Harlem Bracelet, a chunky adornment that complements any look. Xixi The Harlem Bracelet, $, available at XixiMonica SordoMonica Sordo’s eponymous line is a work of art you can wear, and like true art, it’s an investment. Born when she returned to Venezuela, the Caracas-born jewelry designer’s pieces are sculptural, geometric, and one-of-a-kind.Monica Sordo GARZON EARRINGS, $, available at Monica SordoLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • The Boldest and Brightest Makeup Trends For Summer 2021, According to Celeb Makeup Artists

    Let's talk statement lips, pastel eyes, and bold brows.

  • McConnell warns the Senate 'would function more like a 100-car pile-up' if Democrats kill the filibuster

    The top Republican reiterated threats of a "scorched-earth" Senate as progressive Democrats call to reform filibuster rules.

  • Europe’s Latest Vaccine Controversy Risks Being a Crisis Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union prides itself on its habit of emerging stronger from crises. Its chaotic vaccine rollout may prove the exception to the rule.The move by several countries to suspend AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid vaccine over concerns about its safety — against the advice of the bloc’s regulator — is exposing flaws in the communal system that threaten to weaken the EU politically and economically.According to several European officials, the decisions taken in capitals from Copenhagen to Rome were made without any coordination with each other or the EU executive in Brussels. Italy and France indicated later on Tuesday that they’re ready to lift the suspensions. But the result is that what appears to be a unilateral free-for-all risks further harming the bloc’s return to economic health and reputation as a whole.“It looks like quite an uncoordinated, spontaneous decision, perhaps out of political nervousness,” Guntram Wolff, director of the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday, referring to the original suspensions. He said such moves were “devastating” for a rapid vaccine rollout. The 27-nation bloc was slow out the gates to begin vaccinating its 450 million inhabitants, especially in comparison to the post-Brexit U.K. The relative speed at which the U.K. has inoculated its population, offering the prospect of reopening shops and businesses and even travel abroad, has been a key driving force behind the pound’s rally this year. Sterling rose to a one-year high against the euro in February, threatening the further indignity for Europe of soon witnessing Britons able to holiday on the continent and getting a bargain while doing so.The sense of rudderlessness and panic in the EU was compounded this week when countries including its biggest economies suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot to examine potential side effects as reports emerged of serious blood clotting after inoculation. The European Medicines Agency, the bloc-wide regulator, insisted it was safe and said the move risked undermining trust in vaccines. It is due to give definitive guidance on Thursday.A slow take-up in vaccinations will come at a high price by keeping businesses under virus curbs for longer, according to Maeva Cousin, an economist at Bloomberg Economics, who estimates the economic loss for each week that restrictions linger at about 3% of gross domestic product. That’s at a time when Europe risks being left behind by President Joe Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus, which he aims to follow with a separate infrastructure program.With Covid deaths on the rise again and governments prolonging or re-tightening lockdowns, the political ramifications of the mess that Europe finds itself in are profound.German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has said she’ll step down this year after 16 years at the helm of Europe’s dominant power, saw her Christian Democratic Union suffer historic defeats in state elections on Sunday that were a test of voter opinion before September’s federal ballot. Support for her bloc in a weekly national poll released Wednesday plunged against the backdrop of the slow rollout, and Merkel is facing opposition calls to sack her health minister following the AstraZeneca suspension.Mario Draghi’s honeymoon period as Italian prime minister came to an abrupt halt after barely a month, as infections hit three-month highs and he shut down schools again.Perhaps most damaging of all for Europe’s political outlook, French President Emmanuel Macron, who faces an election in the spring of 2022, has watched his lead over far-right challenger Marine le Pen grow ever narrower as she lands blows over his handling of the pandemic.“The EU’s vaccine rollout, or the lack thereof, will have long lasting effects on European politics, could see incumbent governments lose power, and could hinder economic recovery particularly in worst-hit countries,” said Camino Mortera, senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform in Brussels.In the EU’s decision-making bodies, as in capitals from Berlin to Lisbon, officials are asking how Europe got into such dire straits.In the eyes of EU officials, flamboyant populists such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson failed to afford the pandemic the gravity it required, unlike Europe with its more staid, safety-first attitude. But where the bloc’s more cautious approach helped keep its mortality rate down last year, it may have hindered its cause once vaccines became available.Whereas the U.K. government gambled early on vaccine investment and rushed through emergency approval to get people inoculated fast, the EU’s more rigid adherence to scientific process rendered it sluggish. That lack of flexibility was one reason cited by Brexiters for leaving the bloc, and it may have played a role in the AstraZeneca impasse.The EU has now administered 11 doses per 100 people, compared to 33 doses in the U.S. and 39 doses in the U.K., according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.Still, the EU has legitimate concerns over a shortfall in vaccine deliveries. That is especially true of U.K.-produced AstraZeneca — regardless of European reluctance to use it — with only about a third of the original doses due to be delivered in the first half. In a sign of potential tension with the U.S., the Biden administration rebuffed European pleas to share its shots, saying Americans must be vaccinated first.The EU is often accused of having slow processes but this episode shows how fundamental safety is for the bloc, according to a French official. The official stressed that the suspensions had been coordinated, and said that Macron exchanged texts with Merkel on the matter and spoke by phone with Draghi on Tuesday morning.Governments insisted that the decision to suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine isn’t a politically motivated effort to punish the company for its delivery failings or because it’s seen as a post-Brexit U.K. success story. The move was “a precautionary one,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza told an online health conference.But that’s not a view shared everywhere. One European government official said the foundations for the present situation were laid early in the vaccination rollout when Germany said efficacy concerns meant it wouldn’t use AstraZeneca to inoculate the elderly. That put pressure on other countries to follow suit. Several EU officials said Germany’s decision to suspend the shot had a similar knock-on effect around the bloc.In a commentary to mark Europe Day on May 9 last year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invoked the spirit of Robert Schuman, one of the EU’s founding fathers, who showed that “getting out of moments of crisis required new political thinking and breaking from the past.” During the pandemic, she said, “we must do the same.”“We must recognize that the Europe that will come out of this crisis cannot and will not be the same as the one that entered it,” she said. Whether it is stronger or weaker now hangs in the balance.(Updates with latest German polling in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global demand for gasoline peaked in 2019, won't hit that level again, International Energy Agency forecasts

    Demand for gasoline dropped in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic brought much of the world to a standstill. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted Wednesday that gasoline won't ever fully recover. "We do not think gasoline consumption will come back to 2019 levels again," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. The IEA released its five-year forecast hours after BMW became the latest automaker to announce a big shift to electric vehicles. But battery-powered cars and trucks were only one of the factors that convinced the Paris-based energy monitor that we've reached peak gas demand, The Wall Street Journal reports. New gasoline-powered vehicles are also more fuel-efficient, the IEA noted, and the rise of working from home will likely change commuting practices. Gas demand will still rise in developing countries like India and China for years to come, but the accelerating adoption of elective vehicles in Europe, the U.S., and other wealthy nations will bring overall consumption down, the IEA forecasts. While the thirst for gas won't fully recover, demand for oil will rebound and rise through at least 2026 and jet fuel consumption will slowly increase, topping 2019 levels in 2024, the agency said. BMW said Wednesday it intends to make half its fleet battery-powered by 2030, though it will continue selling internal combustion engine vehicles, especially in developing countries. General Motors has said it plans to make its entire fleet emissions-free by 2035, Volvo is aiming to produce only electric vehicles by 2030, and Volkswagen says half its car sales will be for EVs by 2030 and it's building six large new battery factories in Europe. More stories from theweek.comWarnock warns voting rights are under assault at a rate not seen 'since the Jim Crow era'Biden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels different

  • Former Panthers WR Curtis Samuel signing with Washington Football Team

    Curtis Samuel had his first 1,000 scrimmage yard season in 2020 and became a go-to weapon on third down.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Politics latest news: Matt Hancock hits back at Dominic Cummings as he declares vaccine rollout was a 'team effort'

    Matt Hancock to lead 5pm press conference - watch live Boris Johnson is getting AstraZeneca Covid vaccine EU may trigger little-used emergency clause to block export of Pfizer vaccines Patrick O'Flynn: Even Dominic Cummings wants credit for the UK's vaccine success Coronavirus latest news: WHO says AstraZeneca jab 'benefits outweigh risk' Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Matt Hancock has hit back at Dominic Cummings after his extraordinary attack on the Department of Health, in which he said the "obviously disastrous" handling of the pandemic showed it was "just a smoking ruin". The Health Secretary insisted the vaccine rollout had been a "team effort" between his department, the vaccine taskforce and the NHS, just hours after Mr Cummings said it was "no coincidence" responsibility for jabs had been taken from him by the Prime Minister. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancock dodged criticism of his department's PPE procurement at the beginning of the pandemic but said there was an "positive esprit de corps" among officials delivering vaccinations. "The vaccine rollout has been a huge team effort," he said. Earlier on Wednesday Mr Cummings, formerly Boris Johnson's chief Downing Street adviser, delivered a series of devastating body blows to a number of Whitehall departments and, by extension, senior Cabinet ministers. "In spring 2020 you had a situation where the Department of Health was just a smoking ruin in terms of procurement and PPE and all of that," Mr Cummings said. He added that the vaccine programme had been removed from Mr Hancock's aegis because he had dealt so poorly with the early challenges of the virus, described the Department for Education as "parochial" and "unwilling to learn" and the Treasury as "driving everyone completely insane". Labour said the former No10 aide's comments were a "clear admission of fundamental mistakes" by the Government. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Atlanta massacre follows year of dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans, particularly women

    Asian American women have been disproportionately targeted in wave of xenophobic attacks

  • SF man attacks elderly Asian woman but ends up bloodied, handcuffed to stretcher after she fights back

    A 39-year-old man attacked a 75-year-old Asian woman in downtown San Francisco.

  • This Florida city is among the 10 best for post-pandemic life. It’s not Miami

    With more Americans leaning on remote working in pursuit of quality of life, Florida is squarely on the radar. But Miami isn’t center of the target.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-livedAs more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.