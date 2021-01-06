Warnock wins Georgia, Loeffler doesn't concede

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history. He defeated Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who did not concede early Wednesday. (Jan. 6)

Video Transcript

RAPHAEL WARNOCK: So I come before you tonight as a man who knows that the improbable journey that led me to this place in this historic moment in America could only happen here. We were told that we couldn't win this election, but tonight, we proved that with hope, hard work, and the people by our side, anything is possible. And so Georgia, I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me.

And I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia, no matter who you cast your vote for in this election in this moment in American history. Washington has a choice to make. In fact, all of us have a choice to make. Will we continue to divide, distract, and dishonor one another, or will we love our neighbors as we love ourselves?

KELLY LOEFFLER: We got lots of things to go out, but we got some work to do here. This is a game of inches, we're going to win this election, we're going to save this country, and I'm not going to stop working. In the morning, in fact, I'm going to be heading to Washington, DC to keep fighting.

[CHEERING]

That's right, we're going to fight for this president.

[APPLAUSE]

