WHO warns of shortage of 1-2 billion COVID vaccine syringes

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination syringes at a doctor's office in Berlin
·1 min read

GENEVA (Reuters) - There could be a shortage of one to two billion syringes needed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022 which could also impact routine immunisations and undermine needle safety, the World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday.

National health authorities should plan their needs well in advance to avoid the "hoarding, panic buying and type of situation" seen early in the pandemic with the lack of personal protective equipment, WHO expert Lisa Hedman said.

"We could have a global shortage of immunisation syringes that could in turn lead to serious problems such as slowing down immunisation efforts as well as safety concerns," she told a U.N. briefing.

A shortage could lead to delays in routine vaccinations, particularly for children, and other health services, and it could also encourage the unsafe reusing of syringes and needles, particularly in poorer countries, Hedman added.

About 6.8 billion COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered globally, almost double the number of routine vaccines, Hedman said, compared to total manufacturing capacity of about 6 billion immunisation syringes a year.

That means the world could face a shortage of up to two billion syringes next year, unless more factories are shifted to producing the right kind of device for shots, Hedman said.

"If we shift capacity from one type of syringe to another or attempt to expand capacity for specialized immunisation syringes, it takes time and investment," she said.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WHO, UNICEF launch Afghan polio vaccine campaign with Taliban backing

    The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations children's agency kicked off a polio vaccination campaign in Afghanistan on Monday, the first nationwide campaign to fight the disease in three years. Naikwali Shah Momim, the National Emergency Operations Coordinator for the polio programme at Afghanistan's health ministry, told Reuters the campaign had started in various parts of the country on Monday, but added there were several hurdles around a shortage of trained staff. The campaign, which is aimed at reaching over 3 million children, had received Taliban backing, which would allow teams to reach children in previously inaccessible parts of the country, the WHO said.

  • 27 COVID deaths in Tri-State last week; nearly 300 children vaccinated in 1 day by Meritus

    While the coronavirus claimed 27 lives in the Tri-State region last week, Meritus Health officials said they vaccinated 300 kids on Saturday.

  • Nio Tests Early Entry With Tesla Rival's Earnings On Tap

    Nio earnings come as chip woes weigh on the Chinese EV startup. The production outlook will be key. Nio stock is flirting with an early buy point.

  • U.S. administers 430.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 429,442,508 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 6 out of 533,019,545 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 24 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since August 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say

    Oral antiviral pills from Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc have been shown to significantly blunt the worst outcomes of COVID-19 if taken early enough, but doctors warn vaccine hesitant people not to confuse the benefit of the treatments with prevention afforded by vaccines. While 72% of American adults have gotten a first shot of the vaccine, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, the pace of vaccination has slowed, as political partisanship in the United States divides views on the value and safety of vaccines against the coronavirus. Vaccine mandates by employers, states and the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden have helped increase vaccinations but also fueled that controversy.

  • Deadline to get fully vaccinated in time for holidays nears

    The clock is ticking for those looking to gain some COVID-19 immunity ahead of the holidays, Philadelphia health officials recently warned.What to know: The deadline to get the first shot in time to be fully vaccinated before upcoming family gatherings is approaching.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeImportant dates:Thanksgiving: Must get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Thursday. (It's too late for the other two.)Hanukka

  • Former FDA chief Gottlieb: "We're close to the end of the pandemic"

    Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS Sunday he believes the end of the pandemic phase of COVID-19 is in sight.What he's saying: "We're going to enter a more endemic phase and as things improve, cases may pick up. ... But that doesn't mean that we're entering into another wave of infection," Gottlieb said during his interview on CBS' "Face the Nation." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Is it the end of COVID as we know it? @ScottGottliebMD tells

  • This Is What a COVID Endgame Looks Like

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesSingapore may be showing us the surprising way the pandemic could end in certain countries: with a surge in cases as the last restrictions on gatherings, businesses and schools finally lift, but a wall of immunity that prevents those cases from landing in the hospital—or, worse, the morgue.But there’s a caveat. It might be difficult for countries with big anti-vaccine populations to duplicate Singapore’s approach, the United States include

  • Former FDA commissioner says 'we're close to the end of the pandemic phase' as kids get vaccinated and COVID-19 pills emerge

    Gottlieb on Sunday said he expected the Delta variant to continue to spread throughout the country, particularly among the unvaccinated.

  • Overworked mental healthcare providers at Kaiser are threatening a strike

    Clinicians at the company's Hawaii facilities voted to authorize a strike over concerns about working conditions, including understaffing.

  • Cybin Announces Positive Data Showing Effectiveness of Psilocybin To Treat Depression

    Cybin Inc (NYSE: CYBN), a Toronto-based biotechnology company focused on utilizing psychedelic drugs as an alternative to traditional psychiatric drugs, announced positive pre-clinical data, indicating that its drug, CYB003 showed strong signs of cognitive improvement in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Cybin chemically engineered and developed CYB003 to address some of the shortcomings of oral psilocybin as a treatment for mental health, including slow onset, high variability and

  • Coronavirus update: San Joaquin County COVID cases fall 67.5%; California cases plummet 42.9%

    San Joaquin County reported 495 cases and 14 deaths in the past week, a steep decline from a week earlier that mirrors California's trend overall.

  • BioNTech sees up to 17 billion eur in vaccine revenue this year

    Germany's BioNTech SE said the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with partner Pfizer will likely generate up to 17 billion euros ($19.6 billion) in revenues this year, as booster shots take hold and use in children increases. Pfizer, for its part, last week said it expected to book $36 billion in 2021 sales of the COVID-19 vaccine and forecast another $29 billion from the shot in 2022, topping analyst estimates for both years.

  • Virus deaths in Russia hit daily record after work limits

    Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a new record Tuesday and new confirmed cases remained high two days after a nine-day non-working period ended in most of the country's regions. The state coronavirus task force reported 1,211 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily death toll in the pandemic, and 39,160 new cases. The task force has reported around 40,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths every day since late October.

  • How having the flu could damage your heart, increase risk for attack or disease

    Don't skip the flu vaccine, especially if you have an elevated risk of heart disease.

  • Exclusive: 11,600 people caught Covid in hospital and died

    More than 11,000 people have caught Covid and died after being admitted to NHS hospitals for other ailments, The Telegraph can disclose.

  • The Latest: Ocasio-Cortez advises climate activists to push

    U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought her climate-celebrity star power to the U.N. climate talks, saying she hopes to see the United States reestablish itself as a world leader in the fight against global warming. Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat elected to Congress in 2018 on a platform of greatly ramping up U.S. efforts to cut emissions and otherwise deal with Earth’s warming, was accompanying a delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Samantha Power acknowledges a hurdle for U.S. climate change funding for developing nations: Corruption

    Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, said President Biden’s pledge to donate $3 billion annually to help developing nations adapt to climate change is crucial, but that addressing corruption in countries that will need those funds could be challenging.

  • Plant-based or vegan? Here’s the difference between the terms, according to experts

    Here's the difference between a plant-based diet and a vegan diet, and where they overlap.

  • China's meat imports drop to 20-month low in October -customs

    China's meat imports in October fell from a year ago to their lowest in 20 months, customs data showed on Sunday, as cheap domestic pork cut demand for overseas supplies. China brought in 664,000 tonnes of meat in October, down 12.8% from the same month a year ago, according to the General Administration of Customs, the lowest since February 2020. The largest share of China's meat imports is pork, but domestic prices have plunged this year, after a surge in production following the devastating African swine fever epidemic outpaced demand.