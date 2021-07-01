Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections, says WHO

Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
·2 min read

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if football fans and others drop their guard, according to WHO.

Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10%, driven by mixing of crowds in Euro 2020 host cities, travel and easing of social restrictions, WHO said.

"We need to look much beyond just the stadiums themselves," WHO's senior emergency officer, Catherine Smallwood, told reporters.

"We need to look at how people get there, are they travelling in large crowded convoys of buses? And when they leave the stadiums, are they going into crowded bars and pubs to watch the matches?

"It is these small continuous events that are driving the spread of the virus," Smallwood said.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called a decision by European soccer's governing body UEFA to allow big crowds at Euro 2020 "utterly irresponsible".

UEFA said in a statement to Reuters that mitigation measures at host venues "are fully aligned with the regulations set out by the competent local public health authorities".

The rise in new COVID-19 cases is happening as the more contagious Delta virus variant spreads rapidly across Europe.

Nearly 2,000 people who live in Scotland have attended a Euro 2020 event while infectious with COVID-19, with many attending their group stage match against England in London on June 18, Scottish authorities said on Wednesday.

The rise in infections has raised concern that a third wave could spread across Europe in the autumn if people don't get vaccinated.

"The concern of an autumn surge is still there, but what we see now is that it might come even earlier," Smallwood said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by John Stonestreet, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Nick Macfie)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Historians Give Trump A Damning Place On The List Of Presidents In New Survey

    See where every president ranks, including the former guy.

  • Jags’ pass rush viewed as biggest unanswered question

    ESPN believes the Jags’ pass rush has a lot of questions to answer, which is fair when looking at how young the group is.

  • CureVac says speaking to EU about ideal region of vaccine use

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Curevac said it was in discussions with its prospective customer, the European Union, about where in the world to best deploy its experimental COVID-19 vaccine if it wins approval. "We have a supply obligation towards the EU and we are in discussions with the EU where the vaccine should best be used after approval," Chief Executive Officer Franz-Werner Haas said in a media call on Thursday. The German biotech firm said late on Wednesday its vaccine was only 48% effective in the final analysis of its pivotal mass trial but it highlighted that efficacy was 77% in the age group younger than 60 years when considering only moderate to severe symptoms and excluding cases of mild disease.

  • Music Industry Moves: Young Thug to Oversee Soundtrack for ‘Throw It Back’ Musical; Kobalt Announces Profitability

    Young Thug has landed a major role in the musical dramedy “Throw It Back” — appearing in the movie and overseeing its soundtrack as executive producer. Directed by Shadae Lamar Smith from a script written with Rochée Jeffrey, the film stars Shahadi Wright Joseph and will feature Tiffany Haddish in a supporting role. It is […]

  • RuPaul's Drag Race Italia is ready to spill the spaghet-tea

    World of Wonder will produce season 1 of Italy's RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off.

  • With so few virus deaths, Australians debate vaccine risks

    Australia has weathered the pandemic far better than many nations — recording just a single coronavirus death since last October — but its success means many Australians are not in a rush to get vaccinated and that could delay the country's return to normalcy. Concerns are growing about the economic cost to Australia of being left behind by countries that suffered far higher death tolls, but urgently embraced vaccines and are increasingly opening up. Most of Australia's pandemic success, after all, can be attributed to the continued closure of the isolated continent's border, something that is unlikely to change until far more than the current 6% of the population is vaccinated.

  • Update on the Surfside condo collapse in Florida

    New questions are emerging about what brought the building down.

  • Nissan announces £1bn UK ‘gigafactory’ plan to make electric car batteries in Sunderland

    The move, which will see the Japanese carmaker build its new-generation all-electric model at the site, will create thousands of new jobs for Britain.

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

    Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • CNN Reporter Booed After Asking Trump About Apology For Capitol Riot

    Jim Acosta asked the question during an event in Weslaco, Texas, featuring Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the former president.

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully

    Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi

  • Trump tells Hannity he's made a decision on running in 2024

    Former President Donald Trump made an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, which was broadcasted from the South Texas airport only a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. During the interview, Sean Hannity asked the question many people across the country have been wondering. "Let's talk about your future plans," Hannity told Trump, before turning to the crowd at the town hall to ask the audience, "Would you like to see the President run again in 2024?" While Trump has not publicly revealed whether or not he plans to run for president in 2024, on Wednesday, when Hannity asked Trump the question, it sounded like the former president had made progress in his decision. "You are not going to answer, but I have to ask, where are you in the process of," said Hannity. He continued, "Let me ask you this, without giving the answer what the answer is, have you made up your mind?" "Yes," responded Trump firmly. Hannity then happily stated, "I think you got it right, yeah." Hannity later stated, "If you move forward, you know how difficult it is, but you seem ready to re-engage in that battle." "It's not that I want to," Trump pointed out. "The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. I don't want to, is this fun? Fighting constantly? Fighting always? I mean, the country, what we have done is so important." While it may not have been an official announcement, or confirmation, Trump did say he has come to his decision, which means he's definitely not just "beyond seriously" considering it anymore, which he said to Hannity back in April.

  • Swiss pick U.S. F-35 jet and Patriot missiles for defence needs

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland has chosen Lockheed Martin's F-35A Lightning II as its next-generation fighter jet, the government said on Wednesday, angering opponents who have pledged a new referendum to overturn what they dubbed an unnecessary "Ferrari" option. Opponents say Switzerland doesn't need cutting-edge warplanes to defend its Alpine territory which a supersonic jet can cross in 10 minutes.

  • Milwaukee Newspaper Torches GOP Sen. Ron Johnson With Long List Of His Failings

    "He is the most irresponsible representative of Wisconsin citizens since the infamous Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy in the 1950s," wrote the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

  • Historians rank Trump among worst presidents in US history, new C-SPAN survey shows

    William Henry Harrison, who died 32 days into his presidency and had the shortest tenure of any commander in chief, ranked just above Trump.

  • 'Are you f---ing kidding me?': A Pence staffer blew up over his WSJ op-ed praising the Trump administration's COVID-19 response, a new book says

    "Do you know how stupid this makes [Pence] look?" Olivia Troye asked Pence's speechwriter, according to the book "Nightmare Scenario."

  • Key West looking for answers after Florida overturns local vote on limiting cruise ships

    Key West residents will have a chance next week to say how the island community should respond after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation late Tuesday that overturned a local vote limiting cruise ship operations at the city’s port.

  • Xi warns anyone trying to bully China ‘will face broken heads and bloodshed’

    China will not allow itself to be bullied and anyone who tries will face “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” President Xi Jinping said at a mass gathering Thursday to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party.

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

    He fled in 2017 while on bail facing treason charges and was detained with the help of Interpol.