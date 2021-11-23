Warrant: 3-month-old boy shaken by father

File image

A 24-year-old father was arrested this week after reportedly admitting to shaking his 3-month-old son, who was hospitalized for a brain bleed and fractured ribs.

Joey Benito Orgeta Jr. was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member. The charge carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Investigators believe Ortega inflicted serious bodily injury on his 3-month-old son, Benjamin, by blunt force trauma with a deadly weapon, namely his hands and a hard object, according to a criminal complaint.

Lubbock police responded about 4:40 a.m. Monday to University Medical Center where a 3-month-old boy was suffering from a brain bleed, according to an arrest warrant.

The boy also suffered a rib fracture that appeared to be healing.

A doctor caring for the boy believed the child's injuries weren't survivable.

A pediatrician told detectives that the boy suffered injuries including bleeding in the brain and eyes that were consistent with child abuse, specifically by being shaken violently. The doctor told investigators those injuries would have appeared shortly after he was shaken, the warrant states.

During an interview with a detective, Ortega said he was caring for his son and daughter while their mother was at work.

He said he laid down his son that evening and went to get his daughter ready for bed.

When he checked on his son nine minutes later, he said the boy was gasping for breath, called 911 and a dispatcher guided him through CPR.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office responded about 9 p.m. Sunday to Ortega's home in the 12110 FM 179 in Wolfforth for a medical emergency and the boy was taken to UMC where he arrived in cardiac arrest.

Ortega initially denied hurting his son or knowing anything about how he was injured.

The detective told Ortega that the boy's injuries were inconsistent with natural causes and Ortega reportedly tried to explain the injuries as a result of hugging his son too hard while trying to soothe him.

However, Ortega became emotional and reportedly told the detective that he didn't intentionally harm his son, saying he became frustrated with the boy and shook him.

He showed the detective how he held his son under his arms and shaking him, the warrant states.

Ortega remains held at the jail. His bond is set at $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock father admits to shaking 3-month-old son now in grave condition