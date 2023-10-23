Warrant: Acupuncturist gets new sexual battery of patient charge, third arrest

ASHEVILLE - A new sexual battery charge is the latest development in the case of Asheville acupuncturist Shi Ying Kuai, who has now been arrested three times for allegedly sexually assaulting patients.

An officer with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 90-year-old acupuncturist Oct. 20 on the charge of sexual battery, increasing his total charges to four counts of sexual battery and one count of second-degree forcible sex offense.

On Sept. 30, 2022, Kuai allegedly engaged “in sexual contact” of a patient “for the purpose of sexual abuse,” according to his arrest warrant. He did so by unbuttoning a patient’s blouse “during acupuncture treatment” and “caressing the sides of (their) breasts … against the will of the other person,” the warrant says.

More: NC Acupuncture Board to Asheville acupuncturist charged with assault: surrender license

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Kuai turned himself in at magistrate court with his attorney, recently retained Rick Foster, according to the warrant. He has since been released from the Buncombe County Detention Facility, according to an online jail database.

After one patient came forward regarding an alleged sexual assault in August, several other potential victims reported to the Asheville Police Department that they were sexually abused by Kuai. One of Kuai's patients recently spoke with the Citizen Times, describing how it felt as if she was “hovering in the room" when Kuai made inappropriate advances while she was on his acupuncture table.

Kuai received his acupuncture license in 1995 and opened a clinic in his Arlington Street home shortly after, according to Cissy Majebe, a licensed acupuncturist and former North Carolina Acupuncture Licensing Board member who knows Kuai professionally.

In North Carolina, acupuncturists must have a National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine certification before they are licensed, which includes an ethics exam. Kuai is currently under immediate indefinite suspension from NCCAOM, “while the national certifying body conducts a thorough investigation into this matter” through its Professional Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, according to a statement from the credentialing body.

More: Woman describes alleged attack in wake of Asheville acupuncturist sex assault charges

Kuai is scheduled to be in Buncombe County District Court on Dec. 7 for this new charge. His next court date is Nov. 7 in district court for two of his misdemeanor sexual battery charges, according to an online court database.

In district court Oct. 18, Foster asked Judge Julie Kepple for Kuai's case to be continued "to as far as possible." A Jan. 9 court date was set for Kuai, who was present in court.

APD encourages potential victims to make a report, which can be done by calling APD at 828-252-1110. To report a tip anonymously, text TIP2APD to 847411.

APD partners with the Buncombe County Family Justice Center to support victims of sexual offenses. The FJC can be contacted at 828-250-6900.

Need help?

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted and needs help or resources, contact:

Our Voice: (For ages 13 and older) 828-255-7576, www.ourvoicenc.org.

Mountain Child Advocacy Center: (For ages 17 and younger), 828-213-9824, https://mtncac.org.

RAINN : (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) 800-656-4673, www.rainn.org.

Family Justice Center: 35 Woodfin St., Asheville. 828-250-6900, buncombecounty.org.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Acupuncturist Shi Ying Kuai gets new sexual battery of patient charge