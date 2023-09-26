Warrant: Arden man charged in relation to fatal Sweeten Creek crash, DWI arrested again

ASHEVILLE — A man previously charged with driving while impaired and numerous other drug-related charges after a fatal head-on collision in December 2022 received an order for arrest after failing to appear in court, Asheville police warrants show, and appeared before a judge Sept. 26 in Buncombe County District Court.

Five days after an accident on Sweeten Creek Road that left one person dead and another hospitalized, Stephen David Cordell, 46, of Arden, was arrested and still faces multiple charges, including two for possession of drug paraphernalia, one charge of possession of methamphetamine, one charge of reckless driving to endanger, one charge of failure to wear a seatbelt, one charge of felony serious injury by a vehicle and one charge of felony death by vehicle.

Cordell was being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility but was released Jan. 9 after posting a bond of $110,500, according to spokesperson Aaron Sarver. Judge Allen Thornburg issued an order Sept. 11 for Cordell to be arrested again for these charges, after he failed to appear in court on Sept. 5, according to a warrant obtained by the Citizen Times.

Cordell was arrested Sept. 25 by an officer with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and is currently being held on a total of $150,000 in bonds, according to the warrant.

His case has been indicted to Buncombe County Superior Court, but Cordell had a hearing in District Court Sept. 26, where he appeared by video from jail. District Court Judge Julie Kepple said she could not address the bond that was set by a Superior Court judge and gave Cordell a court-appointed attorney. Although the attorney was not named in court, Ehsan Akhavi indicated that he will be representing Cordell.

"I didn't know anything about Superior Court. I got no calls," Cordell stated to Kepple. "I didn't miss court on purpose."

According to the initial police report, Cordell crossed the center lane while traveling south on Sweeten Creek Road in a 2020 Dodge Ram truck. He then allegedly hit a 2011 Mercury passenger van head-on at about 10 a.m. Dec. 11, 2022.

The collision sent a 99-year-old Hendersonville resident and passenger in the Mercury van, Hubert Garman, to Mission Hospital where he died from his injuries. Another person in the car with Garman was also taken to Mission. That person's condition is unknown, but according to Cordell’s charges, they suffered serious injury.

Before the accident, Cordell exited the roadway and was driving on the grassy right shoulder when he struck a fence post at Winner Circle and a fire hydrant, according to an APD incident report obtained by the Citizen Times Sept. 26. He then veered back into the roadway and across the center lane.

The Asheville Police Department said it found evidence that indicates “possible drug impairment” in Cordell’s vehicle.

