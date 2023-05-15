Is there a warrant for your arrest? Another phone scam hits SLO County, sheriff warns

Phone scammers are at it again in San Luis Obispo County — this time posing as deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said Monday.

There have been several reports of scammers calling individuals claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a news release. The caller then informs the the individual that is a warrant out for their arrest.

The scammers use technology that makes the calls appear to be from the Sheriff’s Office, the release said, and use the names of actual deputies to “appear to be legitimate.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the caller then tells the individual that the warrant can be cleared using a cash transfer, debit card or gift card.

The Sheriff’s Office said that it is not agency practice to contact residents by phone regarding arrest warrants.

Sheriff’s Office deputies “will never request money or gift cards in lieu of bail,” the agency said in the release.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who receives a call like this to report it to local law enforcement.

The agency also asks residents to tell their family members and friends about the scam so they can be prepared if they receive a call.