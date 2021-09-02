Warrant: Atlanta man jailed after being found with 27 grams of fentanyl

Sep. 2—An Atlanta man is behind bars and charged with trafficking the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl after he was found with more than 27 grams of the drug.

Rodney Booker, 48, faces a felony charge of drug trafficking and a misdemeanor for driving with suspended vehicle registration, according to jail records.

A warrant shows Booker was found to be driving a 2014 Toyota Camry with suspended registration near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Interstate 285 on the evening of Aug. 25. Police say he was then found with the drugs which tested positive for fentanyl. Jail records show Booker was arrested at 8:19 p.m.

Fentanyl is similar to morphine but is about 100 times more potent, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The agency says fentanyl is often mixed in with other drugs, such as heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, to increase the potency, which increases the likelihood of a fatal overdose.

Fentanyl is also sold as powders, nasal sprays and pills made to look like legitimate prescription opioids, according to the DEA.

The DEA says 2 milligrams of fentanyl is enough to be fatal, depending on body size. Based on that estimate, Booker was found with more than 13,000 fatal doses of fentanyl.

Booker remains in the Cobb jail without bond, according to jail records.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.