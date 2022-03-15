Warrant: Birthday party led to shooting that left Fort Worth teen dead, two others injured

A birthday party at a rented Airbnb residence in Fort Worth became the scene of a fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the head, and two other victims injured in mid-January, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Kevin Desdunes, 22, was booked Friday afternoon on suspicion of murder in the Jan. 16 death of 18-year-old Daequon Macon. Desdunes, who witnesses identified and knew by “Killa,” also faces two charges of aggravated assault and is being held on $500,000 bond, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

The mid-January shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Glen Abbey Drive, Fort Worth police said.

Police did not identify the woman whose birthday party it was, but she told police that she and Macon were celebrating her birthday at a local nightclub when they ran into Desdunes and another man he was with, according to the affidavit supporting Desdunes’ arrest. The Star-Telegram obtained the affidavit Tuesday.

The woman and Desdunes knew one another for about five years, she told police, adding that she later invited him to the residence for a house party and within “20 seconds” of his arrival, she was hearing gunshots, and thought they were shooting in the air.

When police interviewed Desdunes, who was found at a local hospital later that morning with a gunshot wound to the head, he denied being inside the house at the time of the shooting, telling officers he was at the home for less than five minutes and had left out of boredom. He told police that as he and his friends were leaving the party, they heard gunshots and that shots were being fired at their vehicle, according to the warrant.

Witnesses claimed otherwise, saying that Desdunes, dressed in a black hoodie and mask, entered the home and shot first. Multiple witnesses identified the 22-year-old as the shooter.

One witness told police that alongside Desdunes, two other men fired shots at the party as well. The witness, who remains unnamed in the warrant, said he returned fire “at the suspects because he believed at the time at least three of his friends had been killed,” the warrant said.

Upon Desdunes and his friends leaving the residence, Ring video footage from a neighbor’s home showed their vehicle lose control, jump the curb and strike a fence before leaving the neighborhood, the warrant added. The vehicle, which was searched by police, had five exterior bullet holes, blood inside and shell casings matching those found at the scene.

In addition to Macon’s death, two other people were injured in the shooting, with one suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and another suffering gunshot wounds to the leg and the back.

The warrant did not provide details explaining what initiated the shooting.