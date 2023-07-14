Warrant:Bridgeportclinical services director assaulted girlfriend during argument in Branford home

Jul. 13—When officers arrived, Hunter said the people had left and his girlfriend had sent him suicidal threats in text messages, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, when the officers went inside the home to speak to the girlfriend, she told police that Hunter had kicked, hit and restrained her during an argument. She also told police the two people trespassing were her friends concerned for her safety, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Hunter denied assaulting his girlfriend but admitted they were verbally arguing.

Police arrested Hunter and brought him to the station for questioning while his girlfriend was transported to the hospital, the affidavit said.

Hunter told officers during questioning at the station that he had video proof that his girlfriend wanted to get him into trouble, the affidavit said.

Hunter was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree threatening.

Hunter appeared in court on July 3 and was released on 10 percent of his $1,000 cash bond, the affidavit said.

Hunter, who was appointed clinical services director last year, is among four city social workers who make up the police department's crisis response team and accompany officers on calls involving people experiencing mental health crises.

Hunter is on paid administrative leave, a spokesperson for Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said.

—

There are 21 gas stations about to be for sale in CT

—

Viral video shows conductor stopping racist rant on CT train