Warrant: Cameraman said Baldwin was careful with firearms

Oct. 25—Crew members working on the film Rust told Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office investigators actor and producer Alec Baldwin was always safe when he handled firearms on set.

A search warrant affidavit the sheriff's office filed in court late Friday and publicly released Sunday night says the film's cameraman, Ried Russel, told detectives Baldwin had been "very careful" when it came to handling the firearm used for filming on set.

Baldwin fired a prop gun Thursday afternoon he had been told was a "cold gun," or empty of ammunition, according to a search warrant affidavit filed earlier Friday, but the gun discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza during a rehearsal at the Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Ried told investigators he witnessed Baldwin's safety efforts during previous rehearsals.

"Ried said Alec made sure it was safe and that a child wasn't near him when they were discharging a firearm during that scene," the search warrant affidavit says.

Deputies requested access to numerous items and equipment on set — including computer hardware, video cameras and fingerprints — to continue their investigation into what led to the tragedy.

During an interview with investigators, Souza said they were rehearsing a scene inside a church building at the movie ranch. Baldwin was to sit in a wooden pew facing south toward the camera before "cross drawing his weapon and pointing the revolver toward the camera lens," the affidavit says.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez, hired to handle firearms for the film production, was to check the revolver, and assistant director David Halls was expected to provide a second check, Souza told deputies.

After several camera crew members walked off the set that morning amid a dispute over payments and housing issues, the crew had only one camera to use and was holding the rehearsal to determine how best to shoot the scene under the limiting conditions, he added.

Story continues

As they rehearsed, Souza said, Baldwin drew his gun and Souza heard "what sounded like a whip" and a loud pop. He said he looked back to see Hutchins holding her abdomen, bleeding and saying she couldn't feel her legs. She was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office plans to hold a news conference Wednesday to release more information about the fatal incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

© Copyright 2021 Santa Fe New Mexican. Images and story may not be republished without permission. Please direct reprint and reuse inquiries to hlopez@sfnewmexican.com.