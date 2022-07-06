Warrant charges homeless suspect with murder after victim found last month in Lake Wylie

A South Carolina man has been identified as the victim of a deadly assault in a York County killing where a homeless man is charged with murder.

Johnathan Lancer Hargett, 43, of Lake Wylie, was found dead in woods behind a gas station off S.C. 49 near the lake and North Carolina border on June 27, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said in a release.

Hargett was a native of Plano, Tx., and worked as a machinist, according to an obituary from M.L. Ford & Sons funeral home.

Homeless suspect arrested

On June 28, David Lynn Amos, 52, was arrested at a travel stop off Interstate 77 in Fort Mill, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said. Amos is charged with murder in the death of Hargett, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Herald.

NEW: David Lynn Amos has been taken into custody. He was located in Fort Mill, SC a the Love's Truck Stop off I-77. #YCSONews #Update #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/SSw8MKdBRc — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 28, 2022

Amos assaulted Hargett, causing Hargett’s death, according to the arrest warrant.

Deputies recovered evidence that included witness statements, according to the arrest warrant.

Amos is listed as homeless in the arrest warrant and in jail records.

Amos was known to be homeless in the Lake Wylie area of South Carolina and in the Steel Creek area of Charlotte near the lake, deputies said.

No other information about a motive for the alleged fatal assault has been released.

A conviction for murder in South Carolina carries a punishment of 30 years to life in prison.

Amos remains in the York County jail without bail, jail records show.

Efforts to reach the York County Public Defender’s Office about Amos’s case were unsuccessful.

No connection to other June Lake Wylie homicide

Deputies do not believe the June 27 killing of Hargett is connected to a Lake Wylie homicide from earlier in June when a 20-year-old man was found shot to death at a lakeside park, Faris said.

That June 7 homicide of Terron Hubert, 20, of Clover, remains an open investigation, sheriff’s office records show.