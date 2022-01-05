Warrant: Clarksville woman seen on video with gun hours before husband found dead in home

A woman facing a homicide charge in connection with the death of her husband was seen in security footage with a gun in her hand Monday, hours before Clarksville Police were called to the couple's home and found her husband dead, according to court documents obtained by the Leaf-Chronicle Wednesday.

The Clarksville Police Department was called for a welfare check at the couple's home, in the 2200 block of Ladd Drive, at about 9:43 p.m. Monday.

Theary Lim, 32, was uninjured but lying unresponsive in the living room, according to a new arrest warrant.

Her husband, Sothon In, 38, was found dead on the floor of one of the home's bedrooms, the warrant said. He'd suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Lim was taken to Tennova Healthcare for treatment.

At first, it appeared In may have shot himself.

But during the subsequent investigation, police found evidence at the crime scene that was inconsistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the warrant states.

A security video was also found inside the Ladd Drive home.

Lim was seen on camera about nine hours before the police were called to the scene, walking around the living room carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, the warrant said.

She then walked out of view, into the area of the bedroom where her husband was later found, for several minutes before she re-entered the living room, still carrying the gun in a locked back position, the warrant reads. A knife also appeared to be in her possession at the time, it adds.

Responding officers later found the gun under a dresser in the bedroom, the warrant said.

Lim did not contact the police at any time.

She was later released by Tennova and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on the homicide charge.

Lim's court date is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com or 931-217-8519.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Warrant: Clarksville woman seen on video with gun hours before husband found dead in home