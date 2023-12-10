Warrant clearance event gives people chances to avoid jail time for simple offenses

People with certain types of warrants in Oklahoma County have an opportunity to take care of them without first being taken to the county's jail.

On Dec. 15, those eligible to be helped at the event include those who face warrants that were issued because of unhandled traffic or misdemeanor complaints or unpaid court-ordered fines or fees.

The activities will be offered "in a low-pressure, out of court environment," an announcement about the event states.

"If it is a warrant issued because of a missed hearing, we guarantee they won't be arrested. Instead, we will work with them and get them back on a docket with a new court date," said Bob Ravitz, Oklahoma County public defender.

In cases involving warrants for unpaid costs or fines, Ravitz said warrant clearance event workers will either help offenders set up payment plans or get them new hearing dates in front of a judge.

Where and when is the warrant clearance event for Oklahoma County?

The event, which involves several Oklahoma County judges, assistant district attorneys, public defenders and county court clerk representatives, will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at 4205 N Lincoln Blvd.

Oklahoma City also intends to send representatives so that people can handle similar types of issues involving municipal warrants, Ravitz said.

December's warrant clearance event will be the third Oklahoma County has held so far this year. The first two helped about 400 people make arrangements to get warrants dropped that could have landed them in jail.

The goal behind the event, Ravitz said, is to keep the county jail's population low, providing space for people accused of committing more serious felonious and violent crimes inside the county.

That significantly benefits defendants, as well as police officers who don't have to drop their patrols to take someone to jail simply because of a minor offense.

Bob Ravitz, chief public defender in Oklahoma County

In addition to county and municipal officials, representatives of The Employment and Education Ministries program, the Diversion Hub, the Bail Project and the Urban League also will have people at the Dec. 15 event.

People who have questions about the event or who want to attend but can't may call Oklahoma County's public defender office at 405-713-1550.

"It has a tremendous impact. It's a win-win," Ravitz said. "The more people who are there, the better it is for everybody."

