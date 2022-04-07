Warrant: Dallas man arrested after argument about what a mosquito looks like turns violent

A Dallas man is facing an assault charge after he was accused of hitting his roommate with a wooden stick, multiple times, after an argument about what a mosquito looked like.

Victor Shavers, 43, was arrested Monday morning. Dallas police said they were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Cape Cod Drive on a report of a major disturbance between two roommates Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.

Responding officers said they found a man outside the home with a bloody face who told police he was assaulted by his roommate, according to Shavers’ arrest warrant affidavit. The man had a deep cut on his cheek and side of his head that later required stitches, police said.

Inside the home, Shavers was sitting on a bed with his head covered in blood.

Shavers’ roommate told police that the pair had gotten into an argument about what a mosquito looked like. The roommate added that the argument had escalated and that’s when Shavers grabbed a stick from behind a bed and hit him upside the head at least six times, according to the warrant.

The roommate started bleeding and was able to grab a metal bat from a nearby closet, which he used to defend himself, hitting Shavers in the head with the bat before calling 911, he told police.

Shavers admitted to hitting his roommate first and was treated for a cut on his head and swollen right hand, the warrant said.