Warrant: Fight at afterhours club in West Lubbock leads to deadly shooting on MSF

Investigators believe an early Saturday morning fight at an afterhours club in west Lubbock County resulted in a deadly shooting on the Marsh Sharp Freeway, according to court documents.

One man, 31-year-old Lee McKine Jr., has been arrested on a count of murder in the connection with the death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia.

Lubbock police were called about 4:15 a.m. to Covenant Medical Center where Garcia was taken for a gunshot wound after the vehicle she was riding was fired on, according to an arrest warrant.

Garcia died from her injuries shortly after, the warrant states.

Detectives with the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes unit believe Garcia and her friends were at an after-hours club near the intersection of 50th Street and Research Boulevard.

Security camera footage from the club showed Garcia's group got into a fight with another group of people that included McKine, according to police officials.

During the fight, a man armed with an AK-style pistol walked around in front of the club, and out of the cameras' view. Investigators believed the man began shooting because people could be seen running away, the warrant states.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from 7.62 caliber rounds from the area where the shooting was, the warrant states.

Meanwhile, Garcia and her group, drove away. However, the video showed the gunman and two other people enter a dark-colored Ford Mustang, which speeds away, the warrant states.

Garcia's group were in the 4600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway when investigators believe the gunman caught up to them and began firing at their vehicle.

Garcia was struck and her driver headed to Covenant Medical Center.

Investigators believe McKine resembled the gunman seen in the video and obtained a warrant for his arrest. By then, McKine was already at the jail after he was arrested by Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies about 5:30 a.m. for speeding.

McKine remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond on the murder charge was set at $500,000.

