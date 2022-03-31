Warrant finds drugs, guns on South Broad Street

Mar. 31—Warrant finds drugs, guns

MANKATO — A 21-year-old man was arrested on South Broad Street after law enforcement officers found felony-level amounts of illegal drugs.

Terrell McNeal was jailed after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on the 100 block of South Broad Street as part of a drug and weapons investigation. Agents seized 10 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of Ecstasy, 90 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, numerous THC oil cartridges, suboxone strips, marijuana and a stolen 9mm handgun, according to a Task Force news release. Three long guns, including an assault rifle, were also seized.

McNeal is in the Blue Earth County Jail facing numerous charges including first-degree sales, second-degree possession, fifth-degree sales and receiving stolen property.