Warrant forgiveness day planned in Pueblo to help people resolve outstanding cases

The Pueblo Combined Courts and Pueblo Municipal Court will hold a warrant forgiveness day on May 20.

According to a news release from the court system, individuals with warrants will be invited to the Dennis Maes Judicial Building at 501 Elizabeth St., and the Municipal Justice Center at 200 S. Main St., where those with warrants will be able to clear their warrants and resolve their cases, or set a future court date without being arrested on the warrant.

"The purpose of the program is to allow people to get back on track and resolve their outstanding municipal cases," said Municipal Judge Carla Sikes.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both buildings.

Certain crimes are ineligible for the program, according to a flyer from Pueblo Combined Courts. These crimes include:

third or subsequent driving under the influence charges

any victim rights act violations

any weapons offenses

escape/unauthorized absence

arson

tampering

contraband

Class 1-4 felonies and Class 1-3 drug felonies

However, Class 5-6 felonies and Class 4 drug felonies are still eligible, according to Pueblo Combined Courts.

Participating in the warrant forgiveness day will be the 10th Judicial District, the Colorado State Public Defender's Officer, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the 10th Judicial District Probation Department, the recovery monitoring service, and Pueblo Police Department.

