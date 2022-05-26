Warrant: Former Lancaster SRO charged with 2 counts of criminal solicitation of a minor

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division stated that agents charged Justine Jay Hatfield, 34, of Heath Springs, with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

[ALSO READ: Family calls for upgraded charges against former SRO who slammed NC middle school student]

Hatfield, who was a former Lancaster Police Department school resource officer, was familiar with the victim and knew the victim was under the age of 18, according to the warrant.

On May 13, Hatfield was “knowingly communicating with (the) victim during a live, Instagram video chat session while performing the sexual activity,” the warrant states.

The video was recorded and a copy was given to SLED.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

Hatfield was identified by law enforcement officers who knew him, the warrant stated.

The victim said the live video chat with Hatfield took place while they were at home in Lancaster.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate this case.

Hatfield was booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

He has not been employed with Lancaster Police since April 4.

(Watch the video below: Police: SRO’s keys caught in trigger accidentally firing gun)