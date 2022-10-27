Warrant out for Gibson man connected with shooting death of woman

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking a man in connection with a homicide investigation involving the death of a woman.

Detectives obtained a warrant for 50-year-old Romallic Dynell Nash Sr., of Gibson, for one count of second-degree murder in connection with an investigation. Detectives are actively seeking his capture.

Nash is described as a Black male, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

More:Thibodaux man convicted of the murder of a Larose woman; body was found in a cane field

On Oct. 20, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in the 100 block of Tasha Court in Gibson.

More:Terrebonne students may face legal and school discipline after video using racial slur

Family members discovered the deceased body of 52-year-old Stacy Boudreaux, who had not been heard from for several days.

Deputies discovered evidence of bullet holes in the home and confirmed that Boudreaux had been shot.

A further investigation revealed reports of gunfire in the 100 block of Tasha Court shortly after 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16.

Detectives were able to link the death of Boudreaux to the shooting complaint.

Detectives determined that Nash and another man were involved in a verbal confrontation on Vega Court, which led to the shooting incident.

A search of the Nash home led detectives to connect Nash to the shooting death of Boudreaux.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Gibson man wanted in connection with shooting death