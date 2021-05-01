Warrant for Giuliani's phones and computers seeks communications with over a dozen people

Trump campaign representatives hold news conference on 2020 U.S. presidential election results in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karen Freifeld
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Karen Freifeld

(Reuters) - U.S. investigators are seeking to review Rudy Giuliani's phones and computers for communications with more than a dozen people, including a high-ranking prosecutor in Ukraine, according to a warrant executed at his apartment this week.

They also are searching for communications with any U.S. government official or employee relating to Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted by the Trump administration in 2019, the warrant says.

Agents seized more than 10 cell phones and computers from Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and office in raids on Wednesday, according to his lawyer, Bob Costello, who read the search warrant to a Reuters reporter.

According to the warrant, investigators are looking for evidence that Giuliani acted as an unregistered foreign agent, a violation of lobbying laws.

Giuliani said in a statement following the raids that is "conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical." A spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office declined to comment.

The list of the people identified in the warrant includes:

LEV PARNAS AND IGOR FRUMAN

Ukrainian-born Parnas and Belarus-born Fruman are two Florida-based businessmen who helped Giuliani dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter before the 2020 presidential election and push to remove Yovanovitch.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have accused Parnas and Fruman of using a shell company to make an illegal $325,000 donation to a committee supporting Trump's re-election. The men have pleaded not guilty to violating campaign finance laws and other charges. A trial is scheduled for October.

A lawyer for Fruman declined to comment. A lawyer for Parnas did not respond to a request for comment.

PETRO POROSHENKO

A confectionary magnate and one of Ukraine's richest men, Poroshenko took power in 2014 and served as the country's president until 2019. At Giuliani's direction, Parnas and Fruman met Poroshenko in February 2019, while he was still in office, and pressed him to announce investigations into Hunter Biden and purported Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election in exchange for a state visit, the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post reported.

Poroshenko's office told Reuters on Friday that he held two meetings with Giuliani in his capacity as President Donald Trump's "special envoy" during which they discussed Russian aggression, fighting disinformation and how to strengthen the alliance between Kyiv and Washington.

GYUNDUZ MAMEDOV

Mamedov, who currently serves as a high-ranking prosecutor in Ukraine, was a key intermediary in Giuliani's efforts to press Ukraine to open investigations that would tarnish Biden, according to NBC News.

He played a role in setting up a meeting between Giuliani and Ukrainian officials, NBC reported. A spokesperson for Mamedov had no immediate comment on investigators looking at communications with Giuliani.

VIKTOR SHOKIN

Shokin became Ukraine's general prosecutor in February 2015 and led an investigation into the energy company Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company where Biden's son Hunter was a board member from 2014 to 2019.

Shokin was removed from his job in 2016 following accusations of corruption by Western diplomats.

Giuliani told Reuters he met with Shokin over Skype in late 2018.

Shokin could not be reached for comment on Friday, according to his lawyer.

YURIY LUTSENKO

Lutsenko succeeded Shokin as general prosecutor. In 2019, Lutsenko told John Solomon, a U.S. columnist, that he had evidence related to the Bidens and Burisma. Later that year Lutsenko told Reuters he found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Biden’s son in his relationship with the energy firm.

Giuliani told Reuters in 2019 that he met with Lutsenko twice early that year.

"I didn't correspond with Giuliani. I didn't even have his phone (number)," Lutsenko told Reuters on Friday. "We didn't communicate in any regular way."

KOSTIANTYN KULYK

Kulyk, a former Ukrainian prosecutor, also worked on the country's investigations into Burisma. Giuliani told Reuters he met with Kulyk in Paris in 2019. Kulyk did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

GLIB ZAGORIY

A Ukrainian businessman and former lawmaker, Zagoriy attended a meeting between Giuliani and Lutsenko in January 2019, according to documents released by the U.S. State Department. Zagoriy could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

DAVID CORREIA

Correia, another Florida businessman, pleaded guilty last year to making false statements to the Federal Election Commission, and duping investors in Fraud Guarantee, a company he founded with Parnas that paid Giuliani $500,000. A lawyer for Correia did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

VICTORIA TOENSING AND JOE DIGENOVA

Toensing and diGenova are married Washington lawyers who helped Giuliani represent Trump in his post-election lawsuits. They represented Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, who is fighting extradition from Vienna on U.S. bribery and racketeering charges. FBI agents raided the couple's home earlier this week and seized a cellphone used by Toensing.

Toensing and diGenova did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

JOHN SOLOMON

Solomon worked for The Hill, a Washington newspaper and website covering Congress, when he wrote a series of pieces that Yovanovitch testified to Congress were part of a smear campaign against her that Giuliani appeared to be behind. The Hill later said Solomon failed to identify important details about key Ukrainian sources, including the fact that they had been indicted or were under investigation.

Solomon did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Additional reporting by Jan Wolfe and Mark Hosenball in Washington and Natalia Zinets, Matthias Williams and Ilya Zhegulev in Kyiv; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump lashes out at ‘very unfair’ FBI raid of ‘great patriot’ Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

    ‘It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country,’ the former president tells Fox Business

  • Early bird extension gives you more time to save on passes to TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising

    Well, we can’t clone you, but we can give you more time to sign up and save on a pass to TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising on July 8-9. Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

  • Malathaat outlasts aggressive stretch battle to win 2021 Kentucky Oaks

    The 2021 Kentucky Oaks came down to a tense battle down the homestretch against two undefeated fillies.

  • Carlos Vela still out for LAFC, and his long-term future with team is unclear

    Diego Rossi is expected to play Saturday for LAFC vs. Houston, but Carlos Vela won't. Will the 2019 Golden Boot winner remain with team beyond 2021?

  • 'He's in deep trouble': Giuliani goes on tirade against feds after raid

    Trump ally Rudy Giuliani spoke out for the first time on Fox News after his apartment and office were raided by the feds as their Ukraine probe escalates. Giuliani claimed he offered investigators Hunter Biden's laptop hard drives and that they rejected his offer. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, former federal prosecutor Danya Perry, and former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman discuss his allegation and new updates in the case.

  • Former Netflix executive convicted of fraud after orchestrating more than $500,000 in bribes and kickbacks

    As Netflix's IT chief, Michael Kail approved contracts with tech startups in exchange for kickbacks, even buying a house with the funds, a jury found.

  • Army disciplines more Fort Hood leaders in probe of Vanessa Guillén's death

    The Army said Friday it has punished several Fort Hood leaders after an investigation revealed that the chain of command of slain soldier, Spc. Vanessa Guillén, failed to address the sexual harassment she faced before she was killed last year. Why it matters: While the military has been criticized for its handling of sexual misconduct allegations for years, the issue gained renewed attention following the murder of 20-year-old Guillén, who told family and friends she had been sexually harassed before she disappeared from Fort Hood in April 2020. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: Spc. Aaron Robinson bludgeoned Guillén to death using a hammer, according to investigators. He then allegedly dismembered her body and buried her remains with assistance from a girlfriend. Investigators uncovered her remains on June 30, 2020, over a month after the killing. Robinson was placed under guard but fled and died by suicide.Details: The report released on Friday found that Guillén was sexually harassed by a supervisor. Though it was reported to leaders, no one addressed the incident."This supervisor created an intimidating, hostile environment. The unit leadership was informed of the harassment as well as the supervisor’s counterproductive leadership, and failed to take appropriate action," the report said. Her family said she had felt unable to push her chain of command to take action."It was devastating to all of us," Maj. Gen. Gene LeBoeuf said, per the Washington Post. "We as an Army failed to protect Vanessa Guillén."Army officials had previously denied allegations that Guillén faced sexual harassment. According to investigators, Robinson did not harass Guillén, but he did sexually harass another woman. Guillén's family issued a statement Friday, saying there are many inconsistencies in the report, per AP. “Vanessa’s case was severely mishandled. We are upset that the names of the soldiers that sexually harassed Vanessa are not included. It’s heartbreaking and frustrating for all of us,” the family said.The big picture: After a review in December identified similar systemic issues, the Army reprimanded or suspended a number of leaders. Altogether, 21 soldiers, including one general and other officers, have been punished or suspended, the Post reports. Lawmakers have proposed legislation, named in Guillén's honor, to overhaul the military's system of addressing sexual assault and harassment allegations.Guillén’s death has also led the military to begin to recognize the mistreatment women and people of color often face on their bases. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity shifts into new operational test phase

    After exceeding all expectations with its initial four test flights, the first ever by an aircraft over the surface of another planet, NASA's tiny Mars robot helicopter Ingenuity is ready for graduation. The U.S. space agency announced on Friday that Ingenuity is shifting from a pure proof-of-concept, technology demonstration mode to a more ambitious mission gauging how aerial scouting and other functions might benefit future scientific exploration of the Red Planet. Ingenuity's 30-day planned project extension was outlined during a briefing from its mission control center at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, where the twin-rotor aircraft was designed and built.

  • GM CEO Barra's pay rose to $23.7 million in 2020

    General Motors Co's chief executive officer, Mary Barra, received a compensation package worth $23.7 million in 2020, 9.4% more than the previous year, according to the U.S. automaker’s proxy statement released on Friday. Barra’s pay package included a salary of $2.0 million, stock awards worth $13.1 million, options worth $3.75 million and a performance award worth $3.78 million. Her base salary dropped from $2.1 million in 2019, while stock awards and options were up 7% and performance awards up 38%.

  • Mexican border governor impeached for alleged tax evasion

    Mexico’s congress voted Friday to impeach the current governor of the border state of Tamaulipas on charges of tax evasion, money laundering and organized crime. The lower house voted to remove Gov. Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca’s immunity from prosecution, a process similar to impeachment. Garcia Cabeza de Vaca is a leading member of the opposition National Action Party, which claimed the charge were part of a campaign by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Morena party to win votes in the June 6 midterm elections.

  • Biden Wants to Cut the Average Family's Childcare Costs by $14,800

    The cost of childcare is often one of the biggest financial shocks that new parents face. The president has proposed new legislation called the American Families Plan, which could lead to affordable childcare for families across the country. The American Families Plan that President Biden has proposed would cap the amount of money that families are required to pay for childcare.

  • Pro-Trump web forums are abuzz with directions to forge Covid vaccine cards

    Vaccination card fraud is percolating online, leading the CDC to ask states to remove online versions.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • First US emergency aid arrives in India as experts predict oxygen crisis to last another two weeks

    More than 40 countries are sending help amid Covid catastrophe

  • Mike Pence sucks up to Trump and hits ‘far-left agenda’ of Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

    The former vice president re-enters politics with a speech to an evangelical organisation in South Carolina

  • Florida is about to ban social media sites from deplatforming political candidates

    The bill would prohibit social media companies from banning political candidates

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • Petition calls for Jill Biden to undo Melania Trump’s changes to White House Rose Garden

    Former first lady criticised for replacing cherry trees ‘with a boring tribute to herself’

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president