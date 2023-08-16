Warrant:Greenwichhome break-in leads to charges for two suspected members of tri-state burglary ring

Aug. 16—Hermosilla-Lizama and Gil-Andreu, both residents of Brooklyn, N.Y., were charged in connection with a home burglary that occurred on Oakwood Lane in Greenwich on Dec. 7.

Greenwich police were first alerted to the incident on Dec. 8 when the home's residents noticed a rear-facing window of their guest home's second floor was smashed, Greenwich police wrote in the warrants.

The night before the burglary was reported, Greenwich police received a tip from Sgt. Jeffrey Raymond of the Nassau County Police Department. Raymond heads a "burglary pattern unit" tasked with investigating a ring of burglars, referred to in the warrants as "South American Theft Groups," that uses rental cars to commit residential burglaries throughout the tri-state area.

On the evening of the burglary, Dec. 7, Raymond told police he had caught Hermosilla-Lizama and Gil-Andreu, as well as others, in possession of burglary tools while driving a rental car, according to the warrants.

A review of the car's GPS later revealed that earlier in the evening the car had traveled to Greenwich, where it had parked at two separate locations, according to the warrants. One of those locations, the warrants said, was near the intersection of Parsonage Road and Oakwood Lane, around the corner from the burglarized home.

Police wrote in the warrants that Hermosilla-Lizama and Gil-Andreu used a ladder found on the home's property to gain entry to the second-floor master bedroom. Police say, however, that nothing appeared to be taken from the guest house.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Vikki Cooper upheld $50,000 bonds on both Hermosilla-Lizama and Gil-Andreu.

Both of their cases were transferred to the Part A docket, where the district's most serious cases are heard.

Hermosilla-Lizama and Gil-Andreu are next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15.