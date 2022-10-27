Warrant: Guard's punch broke inmate's nose

Oct. 27—State investigators say Glynn County Detention Center guard Jaimie Julian Hill punched a 19-year-old inmate in the face, breaking his nose, according to an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by The News.

Following an investigation of the incident by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Hill, 23, was arrested Monday and charged with felony aggravated battery and violation of oath of office.

Hill has been fired, a spokeswoman with the Glynn County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Hill had been a detention center officer with the sheriff's office since March 2021, she said.

The sheriff's office asked the GBI to investigate the matter on Oct. 11, said Stacy Carson, agent in charge of the GBI's Kingsland office.

The incident occurred at the jail between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to the warrant filed in county magistrate court by GBI agent Hunter Thompson.

Hill "did maliciously cause bodily harm to (the victim) by seriously disfiguring a member of his body by striking him in the face and causing a broken nose," the warrant states.

GBI agents said the act amounted to inhumane treatment of an inmate.

Hill "did violate his sworn oath of office by failing to 'humanely treat prisoners' and failing to conduct his duties 'as a jailer in accordance with laws set forth by the State of Georgia,'" the warrant states.

Hill was released the same day he was booked into the county jail on his own recognizance, jail records show.

A hearing for Hill in Glynn County magistrate court has not been set.

The victim remains in the county jail, according to jail records. As of Wednesday, he had been behind bars 240 days, charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a felony and simple assault, records show.

In a statement earlier this week, county sheriff Neal Jump said: "Sadly, this happened. However, I have a duty to serve the inmates and their families if any criminal activity occurs."