Warrant: Gun stolen from Atlanta police used in south Cobb armed robbery

Mar. 20—An Atlanta man allegedly used a gun stolen from the Atlanta Police Department in an armed robbery at a motel near Six Flags over Georgia last week.

That's according to an arrest warrant for Marcus Stroud, 41, who is accused of using a Glock pistol to rob another man of cash, clothing and W-2 forms.

The warrant states that the gun Stroud used was stolen from Atlanta police on March 5, and that Stroud had acquired the weapon "from an individual he was using drugs with."

Cobb police allege that between 4 and 5 a.m. on March 16, Stroud robbed David Grissom at gun point in Grissom's motel room at the Guest Inn at 95 S. Service Road, Mableton.

Police also charged Princess Strickland, 34, of Wilson, North Carolina, in the robbery, alleging she grabbed the backpack with the stolen items when instructed by Stroud to do so.

In addition to being charged with armed robbery and theft by receiving stolen property, both felonies, Stroud is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stroud was convicted of aggravated assault in Fulton County Superior Court in November 2022, his arrest warrant states.

Both Stroud and Strickland are being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond, per the Cobb Sheriff's Office.