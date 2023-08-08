Warrant: A Hartford man was on court-ordered 24/7 lockdown. Then he allegedly opened fire at gas station

The Hartford man charged with shooting two men over the weekend, killing one, was on a court-ordered 24/7 lockdown when he allegedly walked up to the men outside of a gas station in the city and opened fire in a deadly attack captured on video, according to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Hartford Courant.

Chan Williams-Bey, who has an extensive criminal background in Connecticut and was out on bond on charges stemming from another shooting, was arrested shortly after police reviewed surveillance cameras from the scene, including some from the gas station. In the video, a tall, thin man wearing a white T-shirt, glasses, a Boston Red Sox hat and a clearly visible ankle monitor can be seen walking up to the men and shooting them, police said in the affidavit.

The video reportedly shows Williams-Bey running away after the men were shot — briefly leaving the view of surveillance cameras — then running back to a red Dodge Charger with New York plates waiting at the gas station pumps and driving off, the affidavit said.

A detective investigating the shooting said he “immediately recognized” Williams-Bey from other investigations, according to the affidavit. Police also used Department of Correction records of tattoos on his arm that can be seen in the video and further identified him as a suspect, leading to his quick arrest, officials said.

Suspect in Hartford homicide was free on $800,000 in bonds in criminal cases; now he’s held on $5M

Judge David P. Gold said Monday that Williams-Bey was released on more than $800,000 in bonds in multiple pending cases at the time of the shooting.

According to the affidavit, the conditions of his release required him to have an ankle monitor that tracked when he exited and entered his home. Williams-Bey was on a 24/7 lockdown, police said, and was only able to leave his home for verified work to legal and medical appointments.

Williams-Bey’s probation officer told police he was employed by Amazon, the affidavit said, and had been working the third shift at one of their facilities. Detectives contacted the Amazon facility and learned that Williams-Bey was fired in November 2022, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

The shooting happened just after midnight on Sunday, and Williams-Bey’s probation officer confirmed that, according to data from his ankle monitor, he was not home at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said. The device Williams-Bey was wearing does not track specific locations, according to the affidavit.

Officers first responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 675 Wethersfield Ave. just after midnight Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a person who had been shot and a ShotSpotter notification that at least 12 shots had been fired.

Hartford man charged with murder in fatal shooting; 2 other men died in separate gunfire Sunday

Detectives found several spend shell casings at the scene beside Jordan Phipps, a 24-year-old father who was found laying on his side on the ground outside the gas station with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The second man, identified in the affidavit as 29-year-old Gavin MacFarland, arrived at a nearby hospital a few minutes later with multiple gunshot wounds. He reportedly later identified Williams-Bey in a photo array as the man who shot him and Phipps, who he called “23,” and said he was “100 percent sure” that was the man who shot him, according to the affidavit.

Phipps’ family said Monday that they did not know what prompted Williams-Bey to shoot him.

Surveillance video from the shooting also reportedly showed Williams-Bey’s route when fleeing the scene. According to the affidavit, the car drove south on Wethersfield Avenue, then west on South Street toward Franklin Avenue. Detectives tracked the vehicle to the home of a 30-year-old man in Windsor.

The 30-year-old man was seen on video getting out of the vehicle before the shooting, the affidavit said. He has not been charged in connection to the shooting.

Williams-Bey was arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Monday where Gold maintained his $5 million bond in connection with Phipps’ homicide and added $50,000 to each bond Williams-Bey already had. Gold also added $10,000 bonds to any cases that did not already have bonds set.

Williams-Bey is scheduled to appear in court next in Hartford on Sept. 18.