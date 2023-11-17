Warrant information released in former Clark County sheriff criminal case

Nov. 16—CLARK COUNTY — More than 660 pages of search warrants, subpoenas and court records related to the criminal case against former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel were released Thursday afternoon.

Noel, who was arrested Nov. 8, is facing 15 felony counts on charges including corrupt business influence, theft and ghost employment. He's also accused of wiping information from his cell phone before Indiana State Police investigators could retrieve it. Noel is also the founder of New Chapel Fire/EMS and the former chief of Utica Fire.

Much of the information released Thursday was previously listed in court documents, but ISP investigators detail in the search warrants the potential illegal use of Clark County jail commissary funds.

ISP Lt. Jeffrey Hearon writes in a search warrant request about his interview with Rodney Whobrey, a Clark County vehicle fleet maintenance employee hired by Noel in 2017.

Along with working on private properties owned by Noel, he was asked to work on vehicles in Noel's private collection, Whobrey told ISP.

On Aug. 16, the day Noel's home was raided by ISP, Whobrey told investigators that he worked on several vehicles located in a pole barn owned by Noel. He indicated he completed that work while he was on the clock for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, but received payment through the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Whobrey also provided ISP with a photograph of a credit card he said he was given to pay for parts and service material for maintaining the vehicles. A photograph in the search warrant of the card shows it to be listed to the Clark County Jail Commissary Fund.

Commissary funds are derived from the sale of items to jail inmates, such as food and hygiene products. As a sheriff, Noel was responsible for overseeing Clark County's jail and its commissary fund.

Hearon states in the documents that investigators located seven vehicles owned by Utica Fire in the pole barn mixed in with about 40 of Noel's personal vehicles. The Utica vehicles included 2021 and 2020 Dodge Challengers, a 2015 Chevy Camaro and a 2021 Chevy Tahoe.

Noel's personal vehicles found in the barn include a 1971 Plymouth Fury, a 1968 Dodge Challenger and a 1969 Lincoln Continental.

The documents also state that about $53,000 in cash was found in a bedroom drawer of Noel's home during the August search of his property.

Investigators state that while waiting on a warrant to search the New Albany Township Volunteer Fire Station along Charlestown Road, of which Noel serves as chief, they were approached by New Chapel attorney Heather Archibald-Peters. Archibald-Peters, who is the Floyd County Republican Party chair, told investigators Noel had left the station in a 2023 Dodge Durango and was driving to the pole barn in Utica.

Noel was stopped on the property and served with a search warrant for the pole barn. They seized his cell phone, but found it to be reset and without any information, according to court documents.

ISP later obtained a search warrant for the Durango. Investigators said they found $6,000 and another cell phone inside of the vehicle that had also been reset.

The records also show investigators filed more than two dozen subpoenas, including with multiple financial institutions for records related to Noel, his family members, a business registered to him titled GENCO Group LLC, as well as New Chapel EMS/Fire and the Utica Township Fire Association.

Subpoenas were also filed with several motor vehicle and auction companies. The motor vehicle companies were asked to provide information about rebates and warranty claims paid out to vehicles with VIN numbers matching those taken from Noel's properties.

A subpoena issued to a Jeffersonville bank also asked for any and all credit card account information from Oct. 2018 to Sept. 9 from Noel related to the Jail Commissary Fund.

Noel posted bond on Nov. 9 after his initial hearing. His next court date is Jan. 8.