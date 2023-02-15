Warrant issued for 14-year-old in shooting death of 17-year-old in Carrick

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 14-year-old in the shooting death of 17-year-old Damonte Hardrick.

Nigel Thompson of Pittsburgh is facing charges including criminal homicide for shooting and killing Hardrick Monday night in a Carrick home.

RELATED COVERAGE: 17-year-old boy shot, killed in Carrick identified

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic’s is working on this developing story and will have more from the Breaking News Desk. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.