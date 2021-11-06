Warrant issued for 21-year-old man charged in Oct. 12 murder in Austin

Nov. 5—AUSTIN — A warrant was issued Friday for a 21-year-old Austin man alleged to have been involved in the death of a 75-year-old man last month.

Mower County District Court records show a criminal complaint warrant was issued for Tyrone James Williams on charges of aid/abet second degree murder, aid/abet aggravated robbery and aid/abet first-degree assault.

"The last information received by law enforcement regarding [Williams'] location was that he went to Chicago the same day that officers investigated him," the criminal complaint warrant reads.

Williams is the third person to be charged in connection to the Oct. 12, 2021, death of 75-year-old William Hall.

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 18, made his first appearance on the same three charges as Williams on Oct. 29, 2021. At the hearing, Judge Terrence Walters set conditional bail at $250,000 and unconditional bail at $500,000.

A 17-year-old, Nicholas Dewayne Taylor, has also been charged in this case with the same three felonies. Prosecutors filed a notice on Oct. 27 seeking to certify the teenager as an adult. A certification hearing will be held on Nov. 29, according to court records.

On Nov. 2, Mower County District Court Judge Kevin Siefken ordered that Taylor would continue to be held at a juvenile detention center "for the immediate welfare of [Taylor] and for the protection of the community" until his next court appearance on Nov. 9.

Austin police announced on Oct. 28 that Lagunes Silva and two juveniles had been arrested in connection to Hall's death. Court records in this case indicate police spoke with at least one child as young as 12.

Most juvenile criminal records in Minnesota are not public information, but there are a few exceptions.

If an offender is at least 14 and commits a felony-level crime, the juvenile may be certified to stand trial as an adult in criminal court, and would render all of the records relating to that crime as public.

Additionally, if a juvenile is 16 or older and is accused of a felony-level offense, all proceedings conducted by the juvenile court relating to that offense, as well as the records relating to it, are open to the public.

Hall, an Austin resident, was found dead in his home in the 800 block of 12th Avenue Southeast on Oct. 13 by people who delivered him meals. A neighbor told police that his security camera captured several boys in the area of Hall's home the day before. The footage also included audio "that indicated an encounter took place between" Hall and the boys, according to a news release from the Austin Police Department.

Surveillance footage captured four boys riding bikes on the north side of the neighbor's garage about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. The group left their bikes at the garage and walked toward the intersection of Seventh Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast before walking out of view of the camera.

Three minutes later, surveillance footage captured Hall yelling and a young man running back into view of the camera. A short time after that, the rest of the group was seen running from Hall's residence. All four boys got on their bikes and rode away, according to the criminal complaint.

Hall's son and daughter told police five days after Hall was discovered deceased that their father's wallet and .22 caliber revolver were missing.

"On October 20, 2021, the Preliminary Autopsy Report indicated that the victim sustained multiple blunt force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs," the criminal complaint states.

Court records indicate the group may have gone to the house to rob Hall. His family told police that Hall was a "chronic marijuana user" and they feared the " kids in the neighbor's video might have robbed the victim or stolen the gun and wallet."