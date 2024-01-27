Warrant issued for accused bank robber

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say robbed a Luzerne County bank.

The Fairview Township Police Department says their officers were called to the report of a robbery at the Mountain Top PNC Bank Friday at 10:43 a.m.

Investigators say they spoke with employees of the bank who described the suspect and provided video of him robbing the bank.

Upon seeing the video, officers were able to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Christopher J. Quinlan, from Mountain Top, due to prior encounters with him.

According to police, the video showed Quinlan leaving the scene in a white Nissan Versa bearing PA registration LZW8698.

Authorities have issued a warrant for Quinlan’s arrest.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or Quinlan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 570-474-9683 or by calling 911.

A second crime scene has been established at 1 Arthur Circle in Fairview Township.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader Media Group, police have told them this second scene is believed to be related to the bank heist.

