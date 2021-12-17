Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's cell phone after shooting on 'Rust' set

A search warrant was issued for actor Alec Baldwin's cell phone Thursday, nearly two months after a shooting on the New Mexico set of "Rust" killed the film's cinematographer and injured its director, court documents show.

In an affidavit filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court, authorities asked for the iPhone "due to conversations between affiant and Alec Baldwin being conducted through 'iMessages.'"

The affiant is identified as a violent crimes detective with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department. The documents do not provide additional details about the conversations.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 on Oct. 21 when it fired, killing Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounding Joel Souza, 48.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos earlier this month, Baldwin said that he did not pull the trigger. Baldwin said he believed the gun was empty when authorities said another member of the film crew, assistant director Dave Halls, gave the actor the pistol.

According to an earlier search warrant, investigators said Halls yelled “cold gun,” indicating incorrectly that the firearm didn’t have any live rounds.

Halls’ lawyer, Lisa Torraco, has maintained that her client didn’t hand the gun to Baldwin. And determining if it was loaded wasn’t the assistant director’s responsibility, she added.

Halls has confirmed Baldwin’s account that he didn’t pull the trigger, however, and Torraco has suggested it may have misfired.

In the ABC interview, Baldwin said Hutchins was telling him how to position the pistol and when to cock it when the “gun went off.”

Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that “someone” was responsible for the shooting, but not him.

“There’s only one question to be resolved, only one, and that is where did the live round come from?” Baldwin said.

Lawyers for the crew’s weapons specialist, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have suggested that someone may have tried to sabotage the set bringing a live round, but they provided no evidence to support the theory and prosecutors have rejected it.

In the ABC interview, Baldwin said it was "overwhelmingly likely" that the shooting was an accident.