Warrant issued for arrest of Idaho man with ties to People’s Rights Network

An Ada County judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a 69-year-old Nampa man with ties to the People’s Rights Network after he missed two court hearings.

In April 2021, Casey Baker was arrested alongside far-right leader Ammon Bundy, who’s running for governor, and Aaron Schmidt at the Ada County Courthouse. Bundy and Schmidt appeared for trials over trespassing charges at the Idaho Capitol but refused to wear masks, which were required as a COVID-19 public health measure.

Baker was convicted of felony battery on a law enforcement officer, according to online court records. Under Idaho law, he could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Baker was expected to be sentenced on July 6, but he didn’t show up. He was then expected to appear for a hearing on Friday, but again he didn’t appear.

“We’ve not received any communication, is my understanding, from Mr. Baker,” 3rd District Judge James Cawthon said Friday during the hearing.

Cawthon issued a warrant for Baker for failing to appear, but he didn’t set a monetary amount on the bond, citing Baker’s lack of prior criminal history and medical condition. A post on the People’s Rights Network said Baker has a severe case of Parkinson’s disease along with preexisting tremors and balance issues.