Warrant issued for assault suspect

Oct. 9—MANKATO — A warrant was recently issued for the arrest of a Mankato man accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman at an apartment complex.

Paul Peter Jal, 23, faces three felonies for assault with a dangerous weapon, assault causing great bodily harm and violent threats in Blue Earth County District Court. He was also charged with a gross misdemeanor for interrupting an emergency call and a misdemeanor for property damage.

A criminal complaint states police responded to the apartment on Oct. 2 after a dispatcher heard a woman screaming with a male's voice and thumping noises in the background.

When officers arrived, they reported the woman was bleeding from her nose and her face was swollen to the point they "couldn't see her eyes." Inside the apartment, they found water all over the floor, broken plastic on the kitchen floor and cell phones that had cracked screens.

The woman told police Jal assaulted her after getting upset because she was wearing an American flag shirt, according to the complaint. He allegedly grabbed her neck, attacked her with a towel rack that he ripped out of the wall and stabbed her while threatening to kill her.

She used another man in the apartment's phone to call 911, but Jal reportedly broke it. The man, who had been sleeping, woke up during the incident and reported hearing Jal's death threat before Jal came in and hid the towel rack under the man's bed.

After officers couldn't locate Jal, they obtained a warrant for his arrest.

