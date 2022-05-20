Warrant issued for Austin woman in shooting death of cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson

Anna Moriah Wilson was found shot to death on May 11.

Austin police have issued an arrest warrant in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson.

Wilson was found dead May 11 in an Austin home. She was in town from San Francisco for a race in Hico, Texas.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, of Austin, faces a murder charge in relation to the shooting.

Armstrong's arrest affidavit says that she dates a man with whom Wilson had gone swimming with hours before Wilson was found dead. The affidavit says Wilson had been romantically involved with the man while the man and Armstrong were separated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

