Warrant issued in Beckley shooting death

Dec. 8—A warrant on the charge of first degree murder has been issued for the arrest of Aredith Lynaea Thompson, 29, of Beckley, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on Nov. 23, at 105 1/2 Truman Ave.

The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Thompson (also known as "NayNay"). She is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

Her last known address is the address of the shooting.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Deems of the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app.

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to her arrest. Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous.