Warrant issued for CF man accused of causing fatal crash

Jun. 21—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of causing a fatal head-on crash northwest of Chippewa Falls in December, and later charged with driving under the influence with children in the car, failed to show up for a court hearing last week, so a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Andrew J. Lomprey Jr., 33, 400 Pumphouse Road, was charged in Chippewa County Court last week with three counts of bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Lomprey failed a random drug test on May 2, when meth and fentanyl was detected in his system. Lomprey then failed to show up for his next six random drug tests, court records show. Lomprey was released on a $100 cash bond.

When Lomprey skipped his court appearance June 14, Judge Ben Lane issued a warrant for his arrest, and added the county will seek extradition if he is located in another state.

According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls officers were called to the Kwik Trip at 503 E. Grand AVe. on Saturday, April 30. Lomprey was unconcious in the driver's seat, with two children in the back seat. When officers woke him up, Lomprey had slurred speech. He was arrested for operating under the influence.

In January, Lomprey was cited for operating left of center, causing death. However, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell later dismissed the citation but has the option to charge him again later. Newell said the fatal driving case remains under investigation; no criminal charges in the fatal crash have been filed at this time.

The crash occurred at 5:52 a.m. Dec. 19 on Highway S in the town of Tilden, approximately three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 53, between the freeway and Highway Q, said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

Lomprey was driving west-bound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Curtis C. Wright, 56, of Eau Claire, said Kowalczyk.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Lomprey was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kowalczyk said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use by either driver, and it was unclear why Lomprey's car crossed the center line and struck Wright's vehicle. Kowalczyk said both men were headed to their respective jobs.

Online court records show Lomprey was convicted in Winona County, Minnesota, of operating while impaired after he was stopped there in March 2017. He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance; that was later dismissed.

Lomprey also was charged with battery-domestic abuse and disorderly conduct in 2019; those charges were later dismissed. Lomprey was convicted of burglary in 2018 in Dunn County Court and was placed on one year of probation.