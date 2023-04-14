Warrant issued for CF man who led police on high-speed chase

Apr. 13—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who led Lake Hallie police on a high-speed chase in February 2022 before crashing the vehicle in Chippewa Falls failed to show up for his court appearance Tuesday, and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Daniel L. Nielsen, 39, 822 Veronica St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with fleeing or eluding a police officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of methamphetamine.

When Nielsen failed to show up for court appearances Tuesday, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a warrant for Nielsen's arrest. Mail to his home was returned as undelivered.

Nielsen's $1,500 cash bond he posted in June has been forfeited. When he was originally arrested in February 2022, Gibbs set a $25,000 cash bond, but he later reduced it first to $5,000, then to $1,500, which Nielsen was able to post.

The county will extradite Nielsen if he is arrested out of the state, Gibbs ordered. This is now a third time Nielsen has had a warrant issued in this matter, after he skipped court dates in August and October.

Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon said the chase began at 12:16 a.m. Feb. 24, 2022, when a Lake Hallie officer saw a vehicle driving with no tail lights activated. When the officer attempted to stop the SUV, it sped up and traveled south on Business 53. It later turned north on Highway 53 and entered Chippewa Falls, where officers had deployed spike strips, which stopped the vehicle.

When officers went to apprehend Nielsen, he grabbed a 41-year-old woman in the vehicle by the throat and stated he had a knife. He eventually let the woman go and was taken into custody, Orgon said.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell had requested the $25,000 cash bond, citing his past fleeing violations, including a Feb. 12 incident where he fled from Chippewa Falls police. He is charged with fleeing an officer in that case as well.

Wood County Court issued a warrant for Nielsen's arrest in August on similar charges to the Chippewa County cases.

Court records show that Nielsen was convicted of fleeing or eluding an officer, bail jumping and taking a vehicle without consent in Washington County Court in 2011 and was ordered to serve three years in prison and four years of extended supervision. Nielsen also was convicted of taking a vehicle without consent in Washington County in 2009, and of theft in Waukesha County in 2004.