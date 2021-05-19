Warrant issued for CF woman; trial set for today canceled

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·2 min read

May 19—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Chippewa Falls woman accused of fleeing officers in May 2020 has failed to show up for recent court hearings. Now, a warrant has been issued for her arrest, and her trial — which was slated to begin today — has been canceled.

Danielle N. Ford, 30, formerly of 10200 175th St. but now listed as living in Hinckley, Minn., was charged last summer in Chippewa County Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and bail jumping.

Court records state that Ford has not been in compliance with pre-trial monitoring. Judge Steve Gibbs requested that court minutes say he will request a high cash bond amount whenever she is arrested. He also authorized extradition to bring her back to Wisconsin.

According to the criminal complaint, Ford had arrived at a residence May 15, 2020, in the town of Anson in a vehicle that was believed to be stolen out of Illinois. As part of the terms of Ford's probation, she was not allowed to be at that residence because of a prior domestic abuse arrest.

When an officer arrived at the home, Ford attempted to maneuver her car around the officer's squad.

Officers followed her car, and observed she passed other vehicles in no-pass zones and she crossed double yellow lines. One officer observed that her speeds topped 120 mph during the pursuit. Officers eventually terminated the pursuit.

Ford headed north on U.S. 53, where she was eventually stopped by deputies from Barron and Washburn counties, after they used stop sticks on her vehicle.

Court records show Ford was initially held on a $10,000 cash bond. The amount was lowered to $2,500 on June 18, and she posted that amount. She pleaded not guilty in November.

Online court records show Ford was previously convicted in Chippewa County Court of possessing amphetamines and marijuana.

Recommended Stories

  • Malawi burns thousands of Covid-19 vaccine doses

    Health officials hope the event will increase public confidence in getting the vaccination.

  • Trump news – live: New York starts criminal probe into Trump Organisation, as Michael Cohen mocks former boss

    Follow all the latest developments

  • Lebanon's foreign minister asks to quit after comments strained Gulf ties

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's foreign minister asked the president to be relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the presidency said, after his comments in a television interview strained ties with traditional Gulf Arab allies and donors. Charbel Wehbe, who is a minister in the caretaker government, suggested on Monday that Gulf states had supported the rise of Islamic State, among other disparaging comments. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain summoned Lebanon's ambassadors and issued formal complaints.

  • Kevin McCarthy and Trump are scrambling to quash GOP support for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

    The House on Wednesday will likely approve the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The commission's fate in the Senate rests on whether 10 Republicans support the bipartisan legislation, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) surprised many observers Tuesday when he left the door open to backing the commission. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spent Tuesday scrambling to keep the number of Republicans voting yes Wednesday to a bare minimum. He stated his own opposition earlier in the day, "raising some eyebrows in the GOP conference after Democrats conceded to McCarthy on nearly all of his top demands on the commission," The Washington Post reports. On Tuesday night, he officially urged his GOP colleagues to vote no, Politico says, but "a last-minute surge of GOP interest" in the commission is dashing his hopes of party unity. "The genie is out of the bottle, and people are trying to put it back in," one GOP lawmaker told Politico. McCarthy had deputized Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, to negotiate a bill on his behalf, and his push to sink Katko's deal "has upset several members, who feel McCarthy hung Katko out to dry and now feel even more inclined to rally around Katko and his commission proposal," Politico reports. "In a sign of momentum, the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, of which Katko is a member, formally voted to endorse the legislation Tuesday evening." On the other hand, Trump, who doesn't want an investigation into his own actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, slammed the legislation in a blog post Tuesday, possibly tipping other uncertain House Republicans into the no camp. McCarthy's opposition is seen as personal — he might be called as a witness over a phone call with Trump during the riot — and political, since he needs the support of anti-commission conservatives, and likely Trump, to keep his leadership position. A big bipartisan vote in the House would both increase the odds of passage in the Senate and also enrage Trump. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyBiden got to test-drive Ford's electric F-150 Lightning, and the Israel-Gaza flight wasn't going to spoil his rideThis is your brain on pandemic whiplash

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with Israel — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • ‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink’: Teacher’s rant at student who refused to wear mask goes viral

    ‘You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life,’ she is seen saying

  • New York prosecutor says Trump inquiry now criminal

    A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor says the inquiry is "no longer purely civil".

  • Trump Organization now subject to criminal investigation in New York, state attorney general's office tells CNN

    "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," a spokesperson for the New York Attorney General's office said.

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital 'died at the weekend'

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • Dying Idaho inmate’s execution is canceled, with clemency hearing granted by state panel

    “Mr. Pizzuto has spent 35 years on death row and is now dying from cancer and other diseases.”

  • Singapore chides Indian politician for false virus claims

    Singapore criticized an Indian politician on Wednesday for making unfounded claims on social media that a new COVID-19 variant in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a fresh surge of infections in India. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned India’s high commissioner over the comments made by Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, India's capital territory.

  • Lakers operating with an 'appropriate fear' against Stephen Curry and the Warriors

    The Lakers know they can't afford to underestimate the Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors if they want to make it to the real NBA postseason.

  • Israel-Gaza: Young Americans on the conflict - and online activism

    Online activism is shifting attitudes about the conflict. What do these young Americans think?

  • The FBI is investigating a possible scheme to illegally fund Maine Sen. Susan Collins' 2020 re-election

    A naval contractor that Collins once helped is being accused of illegally funding her 2020 re-election by transferring $150,000 into a super PAC.

  • China says U.S. threatening peace as warship transits Taiwan Strait

    China accused the United States on Wednesday of threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday in accordance with international law.

  • China protests latest US Navy passage through Taiwan Strait

    China on Wednesday protested the latest passage by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday in accordance with international law. "The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows," the Navy said in a statement.

  • Democrat Katie Porter accuses pharma CEO of inflating drug prices and 'lying' to patients and policymakers - all with the help of her whiteboard

    Rep. Katie Porter, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, has become well-known for using her "whiteboard of justice" to grill CEOs.

  • Arizona auditors backtrack, say no election data destroyed

    Firms hired to run a partisan audit of the 2020 election for Senate Republicans in Arizona said Tuesday that data was not destroyed, reversing earlier allegations that election officials in the state's most populated county eliminated evidence. The claim of deleted databases was amplified by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who believe conspiracy theories about election irregularities. Ben Cotton, founder of a computer forensics firm working on the audit, told key senators that he had recovered all data.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer makes offensive comments about Capitol rioters: 'They're all f---ing short-bus people'

    Albert Watkins told Insider he made the "politically incorrect" comments to call attention to the mental health of some defendants.