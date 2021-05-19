Warrant issued for CF woman; trial set for today canceled

May 19—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Chippewa Falls woman accused of fleeing officers in May 2020 has failed to show up for recent court hearings. Now, a warrant has been issued for her arrest, and her trial — which was slated to begin today — has been canceled.

Danielle N. Ford, 30, formerly of 10200 175th St. but now listed as living in Hinckley, Minn., was charged last summer in Chippewa County Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and bail jumping.

Court records state that Ford has not been in compliance with pre-trial monitoring. Judge Steve Gibbs requested that court minutes say he will request a high cash bond amount whenever she is arrested. He also authorized extradition to bring her back to Wisconsin.

According to the criminal complaint, Ford had arrived at a residence May 15, 2020, in the town of Anson in a vehicle that was believed to be stolen out of Illinois. As part of the terms of Ford's probation, she was not allowed to be at that residence because of a prior domestic abuse arrest.

When an officer arrived at the home, Ford attempted to maneuver her car around the officer's squad.

Officers followed her car, and observed she passed other vehicles in no-pass zones and she crossed double yellow lines. One officer observed that her speeds topped 120 mph during the pursuit. Officers eventually terminated the pursuit.

Ford headed north on U.S. 53, where she was eventually stopped by deputies from Barron and Washburn counties, after they used stop sticks on her vehicle.

Court records show Ford was initially held on a $10,000 cash bond. The amount was lowered to $2,500 on June 18, and she posted that amount. She pleaded not guilty in November.

Online court records show Ford was previously convicted in Chippewa County Court of possessing amphetamines and marijuana.