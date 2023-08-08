Warrant issued in child seduction case

Aug. 8—Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they said had inappropriate sexual contact with two teenage females last year while he was a mentor for a local robotics team.

Nicholas Lawrence is facing four counts of child seduction, all Level 5 felonies, for his alleged role in the investigation, per online court records.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that reportedly took place in October 2022 between Lawrence and two 17-year-old females, according to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier this year, authorities spoke with the two females — both now 18 — and they reportedly told investigators that Lawrence was not only a mentor for their robotics team, but he also worked with the two at a local business.

The females told police that Lawrence was a "touchy kind of person" prior to the alleged incidents and would often give side hugs or pats on the back, but he could also reportedly be aggressive if someone did something he didn't like, per the affidavit.

The teens also told authorities that the first incident reportedly occurred prior to an out-of-state robotics competition and Lawrence invited himself into their hotel room, court records indicated.

The females added that they believed Lawrence just wanted to talk about robotics and the upcoming competition, and that's reportedly why they allowed him inside.

However, according to the teens' interviews, Lawrence reportedly then started talking about his sexual fantasies during that incident, and he also allegedly kissed the top of their heads.

During another out-of-state robotics competition, Lawrence reportedly went to the teens' hotel room again and reportedly told them that he was physically attracted to them, according to court documents.

Lawrence then allegedly took turns lying on each of the females and kissing them, court records indicated, reportedly referring to it as their "weighted blanket time."

Police in the probable cause affidavit highlighted three more incidents, two allegedly taking place at the trio's place of employment and one at a residence, with each incident becoming more sexual in nature, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Then in December, the teens reportedly confided about the alleged incidents to another adult official on the robotics team, who ultimately went to authorities.

The females reportedly told the official that they did not like how Lawrence made them feel but were "unsure of how to make things stop," adding that Lawrence reportedly told them he'd kill himself if anyone ever found out about the alleged incidents.

Authorities are still attempting to locate Lawrence, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 765-457-1105. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the department's mobile app, visit www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov or call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.