Warrant issued for convicted murderer who skipped verdict reading

Sep. 22—OTTUMWA — A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Gregory Showalter Sr., after he failed to show up to court for the reading of a jury verdict finding him guilty of first-degree murder.

Showalter, 63, of Ottumwa, had been out on bail since August 2021. A court order then that allowed him to post just 10% of his $250,000 bond required that he be subject to GPS monitoring, according to court filings. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell told the Courier that Showalter had cut off his ankle monitor.

The jury reached a verdict at about 1:10 p.m. Friday after about five hours of deliberation. By 2:30 p.m., the court began to proceed without Showalter present. Bell, who was called to testify, said police had gathered evidence that Showalter shut his phone off at about 1:30 p.m. and left his residence on foot. They've so far have been unable to locate him.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Showalter is considered armed and dangerous. They described him as being 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds. The public is asked to call law enforcement with any information as to his whereabouts.

Judge Daniel Wilson ordered the verdict still be read without Showalter present, citing Iowa court rules that allow such action provided Showalter is deemed voluntarily absent. Wilson made such a finding after testimony from Bell, and later ordered an arrest warrant be issued and Showalter's bond be canceled.

The jury found Showalter guilty of first-degree murder, abuse of corpse, willful injury causing serious injury, and domestic abuse assault by strangulation or impeding blood circulation. Showalter faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for his conviction of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say that on July 31, 2021, Showalter lured his 60-year-old wife Helen Showalter to a job site on Pennsylvania Avenue as the couple of more than 40 years was in the midst of a divorce. Prosecutors told the jury that Showalter killed his wife at the job site and later transported her to the Cliffland River Access area of the Des Moines River where he dumped her body.

She was reported missing by family members that day and found the next morning floating in the river by a citizen.

Showalter turned himself in to police on Aug. 3, 2021. His attorney, Robert Breckenridge, had successfully fought for a reduced bond. On Aug. 17, 2021, Judge Myron Gookin converted his $250,000 cash-only bond to allow release upon posting of 10% of that amount. Showalter posted a $25,000 bond the next day and was released from custody.

The order required that Showalter appear at all hearings, participate in pretrial supervision and be subject to GPS monitoring.

On Friday, Breckenridge told the court that he had phoned his client about the jury reaching a verdict in the case, and told him to appear at the Wapello County Courthouse.

"When that did not occur and substantial time had passed, I became concerned about his welfare [and] contacted the judge and law enforcement asking that a welfare check be done at Mr. Showalter's home," Breckenridge said.

From there, Bell updated the court on the police's visit to Showalter's residence in Ottumwa. There they found a female outside the residence who was identified as a friend of Showalter's.

She told police that Showalter handed her the keys to his vehicle "and made a comment about not needing those keys anymore." She believed he was going to walk to the courthouse.

"While this was happening, officers were checking the roadways just on the off-chance he was walking back to the courthouse," Bell said. "Subsequently, he has not been able to be located."

Police deployed a trained tracking canine in a wooded area. The dog followed a track to the Stardust Motel, about 1,000 feet from his residence, but wasn't able to locate Showalter.

Officers also attempted to ping his cell phone, but the cell phone carrier told police the phone was shut off at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Sentencing has been set for 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 16. Wilson also ordered that the names and addresses of jurors be provided to local law enforcement for them to assist in protecting jurors who served on the case until Showalter is located.

Jury deliberations began at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, with jurors breaking for the night around 4:30 p.m. and returning Friday.

Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff told the jury in closing arguments that the state's evidence ranging from the family's testimony as well as cell phone data, video surveillance footage, an ongoing divorce and a pattern of domestic abuse within the household are enough to convict Showalter.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Robert Breckenridge said the state's investigation is reliant on assumptions and involved failures to test certain evidence. As he held up a pair of flip flops the state says belonged to Helen Showalter, he asked the jury to examine what he deemed to be inconsistent wear patterns. He also quipped for jurors not to touch them without gloves, so they could be tested once the state decides to "look for the real killer."

Neff told the jury Thursday that Showalter killed his wife Helen Showalter as the couple was in the midst of a divorce. He outlined evidence that showed the couple left together in a Chevrolet Trailblazer at 11:48 a.m. on July 31, 2021. They drove to a location on Pennsylvania Avenue they've referred to as a job site, where cell phone records indicate they remained for more than a half hour.

Prosecutors believe that the job site is where Helen Showalter was killed. They found no physical evidence of a killing there, but Neff told jurors that Showalter would have had plenty of time to clean the area.

Neff then said that Helen Showalter's body was placed in the rear of the Trailblazer and driven to the Cliffland River Access along the Des Moines River, with Gregory Showalter taking an elongated route along Highway 34 and then south through Agency, Ashland and Eldon. In 4-5 minutes, Neff says Gregory Showalter then dumped his wife's dead body into the Des Moines River and then took off toward his residence at 333 Evergreen in Ottumwa.

Once he arrived, Neff said that Gregory Showalter instructed family members at the residence to take another vehicle and go looking for Helen Showalter. He told the family that he and Helen Showalter had gotten into a fight and he left her to walk home.

They left, leaving Gregory Showalter alone to clean the Trailblazer, Neff said. Investigators, however, did locate traces of blood on the vehicle that tested to be blood from Helen Showalter.

Additionally, Gregory Showalter never mentioned to police the fact that he and his wife had spent a considerable time at the Pennslyvania Avenue job site. Neff also said that Gregory Showalter did not play an active role in searching for Helen Showalter, and even evaded police when he saw them at a Bloomfield hotel assembled like an army.

"You see in the evidence what he does with his time," Neff said. "What he prioritizes. You see what the family prioritizes. And you can infer a lot from that."

Neff surmised to the jury that this evidence, coupled with a history of abuse and an ongoing divorce, shows beyond a reasonable doubt that Gregory Showalter killed his wife.

To answer, Breckenridge told the jury the state failed to prove that fact. He charged that the case was built on characterizing Gregory Showalter as an abusive husband and an alcoholic who during a relatively calm divorce decided to kill his wife.

He also pointed out that there's no evidence to tie Showalter to dumping his wife's body. "If he had been in the river, disposing of the body ... would he have mud on his shoes? Did anybody point that out?"

Breckenridge also pondered before the jury about individuals the family had said ware present at the river site when they first arrived to search for Helen Showalter. Breckenridge said police never looked into those individuals.

"So if these people were at the river, they either didn't see or hear somebody throw the body in [to the river] 40 yards from their position, or it didn't happen there," Breckenridge said. He argued that due to river currents the body did not enter the water at the point near the Cliffland boat ramp as prosecutors have detected, adding that for that to be true family searching for Helen Showalter would have missed her initially and then her body stayed in roughly the same location for more than 20 hours. Additionally, he pointed out that a trained police canine searching for Helen Showalter's scent was unable to locate her, but an untrained dog later located the body while out for a walk with its owner.

Breckenridge advanced a theory that while high on methamphetamine, Helen Showalter may have accidentally entered the water and picked up her facial and neck injuries as the current carried her into debris. He pointed to a defense expert witness who testified that he viewed Helen Showalter's death as an accidental drowning.

