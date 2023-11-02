Warrant issued for county lawmaker in truck damage case

Nov. 2—Lockport police have issued an arrest warrant for a Niagara County lawmaker who is accused of intentionally causing damage to a motor vehicle parked outside a local bar last week.

Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott confirmed Thursday afternoon that his department has issued a warrant for 12th District Niagara County Legislator Will Collins Sr. who has been charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

The charge stems from an incident that was reported to the police involving the slashing of a tire on a truck parked outside of Attitudes bar in Lockport last Thursday.

Abbott said police filed the charge based on witness statements and video footage obtained from the scene.

"We wouldn't order the arrest if we didn't know it was him," Abbott said.

Abbott said he was told by Collins' attorney, George Muscato, that the county lawmaker was traveling out of the area and is expected to turn himself in to police when he gets back to Lockport on Tuesday.

Muscato did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

In an interview earlier this week, the owner of the damaged pickup truck, Roy Hamilton, said he filed a report with Lockport police on Monday, days after he clams Collins was captured on surveillance video intentionally puncturing the front, passenger-side tire of his vehicle while it was parked outside Attitudes bar on West Avenue.

Hamilton said he was inside the bar on Thursday afternoon when he and other customers heard a loud noise, which he described as a "big bang."

"I went outside and my tire was flat," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said he was made aware of cameras located at the scene and that footage showed the incident in question. In one of the videos, which was obtained by the newspaper, a man is shown approaching a pickup truck parked outside the bar and moving near the front, passenger-side area of the vehicle.

In the video, the man can be seen making a motion near the tire on that side of the vehicle with what appears to be a knife or some kind of instrument before the tire appears to sustain a sidewall blowout. The video shows the man quickly moving away from the truck and out of frame as the tire deflates.

While it is difficult from the footage obtained by the newspaper to determine if the person who slashed the truck's tire in the video is Collins, Hamilton said he was told by the owners of the property that there were other videos that clearly show it was the county lawmaker who caused the damage. Hamilton added he and other witnesses saw Collins inside the bar on Thursday and saw him exit before the incident happened.

Hamilton said he did not know why Collins would have slashed his tire.

As a result of the incident last week, Hamilton said he spent the bulk of his Thursday afternoon trying to get a replacement tire and has lost work and money as a result of the incident.

Hamilton said he is aware of Collins being a county legislator but said it makes no difference in this case and that he could be the "president of the United States" and that doesn't change the fact that "wrong is wrong."

"I want to hold him accountable for it," Hamilton said. "He really did me wrong. ... If he's doing something wrong, he deserves to be held accountable for it, right?"

Collins runs Collins Accounting in Lockport. The Republican has represented Lockport in the legislature's 12th District for 12 years and is the chair of the legislature's infrastructure committee, vice chair of its economic development committee, and a member of its administration and refuse disposal committees.

An employee who answered a call from the newspaper at Collins Accounting on Monday afternoon said the legislator was not available. Messages left on the office answering machine have also not been returned.