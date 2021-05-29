Warrant issued for Dornsife defendant

Justin Strawser, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·2 min read

May 29—SUNBURY — A Dornsife man free for the second time on supervised bail after hitting a 36-year-old woman holding a 15-month-old with a van in 2019 failed to show up for a hearing in Northumberland County Court on Friday.

Judge Paige Rosini issued a bench warrant for Noah Nathaniel Vitrano, 37. Defense attorney Michael Suders said he notified his client of the status hearing but Vitrano did not appear.

Vitrano on Oct. 27, 2019, got into an argument with Frances Marie Schaffner before driving a van into the woman and the child she was holding. He then took the child and fled following the 7:45 a.m. incident. Upon one failed attempt to give the child away to a stranger at a gas station in Zerbe Township, he abandoned the boy with an employee at a different gas station in Shamokin, police said.

He was believed to have been high, police said.

Vitrano is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of child endangerment, a felony count of concealing the whereabouts of a child, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and six summary counts of harassment, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

He was posted bail in September 2019 and August 2020. He was last ordered to return to jail in August for allegedly overdosing on drugs, threatening family members, not living at his approved residence and carrying a gas can around and threatening to light himself on fire. He posted bail for the last time on Jan. 12.

He is also facing an unrelated felony criminal mischief charge from July 2019 in which Vitrano is accused of trashing Schaffner's house following an argument.

Recommended Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • Crews search for 10 Cuban migrants missing in boat tragedy off Key West as families wait

    As Cuba descends into one of the worst economic crises since the beginning of the Castro revolution, its people are escaping in greater numbers on dangerous journeys to the United States and encountering disasters on the high seas.

  • The bodies of 215 children have been found buried at a former Canadian school for Indigenous people

    The chief of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation called the discovery an "unspeakable loss." Some children were as young as 3 years old.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • San Jose mass killer had 22,000 rounds of ammunition in his house

    Nine VTA employees and gunman died in California mass shooting

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • Colombia protests: Duque sends military to Cali

    At least five people died on Friday in the city, the epicentre of protests against the government.

  • January 6 Commission defeat previews dangerous failures to come on voting and elections

    The Senate will break your heart and imperil your democracy. A 1/6 Commission is only the first failure-by-filibuster we're likely to see.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • QAnon Shaman’s lawyer claims shirtlessness during Capitol riot is evidence of ‘mental vulnerabilities’

    The 33-year-old Arizona native currently faces six federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct

  • Reid: Chiefs QB Mahomes 'full-go' during voluntary workouts

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been “full-go” during the first week of voluntary workouts, three months after surgery for turf toe and a full month ahead of the original schedule. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Mahomes has been “doing everything” while players worked out in shorts at the team's facility near Arrowhead Stadium. Players aren't allowed to wear pads or hit, but the very fact that Mahomes is back on the practice field bodes well for his availability for next month's mandatory minicamp.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to force Game 6

    Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday night, rebounding after blowing a three-goal lead to force Game 6 in the Original Six first-round matchup. Cole Caufield intercepted Alex Galchenyuk's pass in Montreal’s zone and moved in with Suzuki on a 2-on-0. Suzuki made a pass to Caufield after crossing into Toronto’s zone, got the puck back from his rookie teammate and beat Jack Campbell to the blocker side.

  • Rail tunnels between New York and New Jersey blocked by Trump get go-ahead

    The tunnel will cost $11.6bn, half of which will be paid by the federal government

  • Republicans block 9/11-style congressional probe of Capitol riot

    The measure would have formed a commission to investigate the storming of Congress on 6 January,

  • Her High School Said She Ranked Third in Her Class. So She Went to Court.

    Dalee Sullivan looked straight ahead into her computer’s camera and started making her case to the judge. She referred to transcripts, emails and policies she had pulled from the student handbook at Alpine High School. The school, she contended, had made errors in tabulating grade-point averages: Classes and exams that should have been included were left out, and vice versa. Sullivan had won Lincoln-Douglas debate tournaments and, in her freshman year, was a member of the mock trial team. But she is not a lawyer. She is 18, and she graduated from the lone public high school in the small West Texas town of Alpine just a week ago, which was the reason she was in court to begin with. “This serves to prove that no matter the outcome of the GPA contest, and no matter how many times we had the school recalculate the GPA,” Sullivan told the judge during a hearing on Friday, the Alpine Independent School District “was going to make certain I could never be valedictorian, even if I earned it.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times School officials said she ranked third in her class. Sullivan disagreed. She could not find a local lawyer who would agree to take on her case. A firm in Dallas told her it would, she said, but estimated the case could cost her $75,000 — far more than she could afford. Instead, she figured out how to write a request for an injunction and represented herself in the 394th District Court of Texas. She believed that her GPA could, in fact, have been higher than one or both of the students ahead of her, making her worthy of the title salutatorian or even valedictorian. She and her parents had protested her rank for the past month, and she claimed that the school intentionally did not invite her to an awards event where top students were honored. The school district has said that it calculated her grades repeatedly, and that each time Sullivan still ranked third. In a statement on Friday, school officials declined to discuss the allegations raised by Sullivan, saying the district was “not at liberty to discuss the individual student.” “Although we respectfully disagree with the allegations in the lawsuit,” the statement said, “we take student and parent concerns very seriously and will continue to address the student’s concerns.” It is not entirely unheard-of for disputes over top spots in high school graduating classes to escalate to litigation. The competition over such accolades can be an intense, even ruthless, zero-sum game. And in the fight to be valedictorian, there is more at stake than just bragging rights. In Texas, the highest-ranking high school graduates can receive free tuition for their first year at in-state public institutions. Sullivan and her parents were inspired by a case last year in Pecos, Texas, about 100 miles from Alpine, where two students claimed to be valedictorian amid confusion over a “glitch” in the school’s tabulations. One of the students — with professional legal representation — filed for a restraining order and sought an injunction to block Pecos High School from naming its valedictorian. After Sullivan could not get a lawyer, her parents were disappointed but willing to drop the matter. But she refused. She got advice and records from the family in the case in Pecos, using the petition in that case as a guide to start writing her own. Her parents — her father, a rancher; her mother, a forensic interviewer — read it over and helped her tidy up the language. “We aren’t even close to being lawyers,” Sullivan said. In Alpine, a town of roughly 6,000 people in Texas’ Big Bend Country, some who know Sullivan said they were surprised she would take this on. There are other ways to spend one’s last summer before college. (She plans to attend the College of Charleston in South Carolina and major in biophysics with the aim of going into medicine.) But she had always been serious about school and a bit steely in her resolve. “She’s already going to college, she already has scholarships,” said Teresa Todd, a local government lawyer who is a longtime friend of Sullivan’s mother and whose sons are close in age to Sullivan. “She worked really hard for this, and I think all kids deserve to know where they fall in the pecking order.” “Kids have to show their work,” Todd added. “Why doesn’t the school have to show their work?” She said she offered some advice to Sullivan ahead of her hearing: “Be herself. Be respectful. Don’t let the other side get you off your game.” Sullivan conceded some nervousness before the hearing, especially after filings from the school district’s lawyers cited a slew of legal precedents and were peppered with terminology she did not know. But overall, she was confident. “I have all the evidence,” she said. “I have all the facts. And no one knows it as well as I know it.” All sorts of cases land in the 394th District Court, whose jurisdiction covers five counties roughly equivalent in size to the country's nine smallest states combined. The court hears criminal cases, divorce proceedings, and now a fight over high school grading. Judge Roy B. Ferguson has a reputation for taking the judicial medley in stride. His courtroom had a flash of viral fame in February when a video clip of a lawyer trapped behind a filter that made him appear to be a fuzzy white kitten in a Zoom hearing boomeranged around the internet. (“I’m not a cat,” the lawyer said.) Ferguson found the humor in it. He added a reference to the unlikely episode to the court’s website and accepted an invitation to discuss it at a symposium on remote judicial hearings in Poland. In a recent criminal proceeding, when a lawyer apologized for audio complications, Ferguson replied, “You’re not a cat, so you’re one step ahead!” With Sullivan, he was patient and explained procedure in a way he would not have to with a professional. When she asked a question that was too broad, he encouraged her to narrow the scope. (He often presides over high school mock trials, among them, the State of Texas v. Luke Skywalker.) Kelley Kalchthaler, a lawyer representing the school district, argued that Sullivan had not exhausted the district’s grievance process. “We don’t think the court has jurisdiction over this case,” she said, “and all parties should be dismissed.” She also raised objections to much of the evidence Sullivan wanted to include, contending that it was hearsay or questioning the relevance to the case. In several instances, Ferguson agreed. “All right, Ms. Sullivan, are you ready to present evidence in support of your request?” Ferguson said. “You bear the burden here for this temporary injunction.” Sullivan laid out her case. “It’s not an accurate reflection of my high school career,” she said of her final transcript, “so it’s already done irreparable damage.” She wanted an independent audit of honor graduates’ grades. She did not get that on Friday. Ferguson ruled that the dispute needed to go through the school district’s grievance process. Still, the case was not closed. If she was not pleased with the outcome, the judge told her, she could come back to court. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Monica sends message to fans from hospital bed – ‘Forgive your parents’

    Singer Monica has been in the hospital for the past few days after having surgery, but it didn’t stop her from delivering a video message to her fans. Monica stated in the caption of the post that the hospitalization is due to complications of endometriosis.