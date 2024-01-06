Warrant issued after Fargo man fails to appear for Grand Forks County court hearing

Jan. 5—GRAND FORKS — A warrant has been issued for a Fargo man who failed to appear for his Thursday, Jan. 4, final dispositional conference in Grand Forks County Court.

David Gonzalez, 39, is charged with two Class C felonies: fleeing a peace officer and reckless endangerment — extreme indifference. Both charges have maximum penalties of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Gonzalez is also charged with three Class B misdemeanors: driving under the influence, DUI refusal to test and driving under suspension.

On Sept. 16, the Grand Forks Police Department responded to a report that Gonzalez was circling a city block, harassing and terrorizing two residents he knew, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. The reporting party said Gonzalez was very intoxicated and screeching his vehicle's tires as he drove past.

During this time, a sheriff's deputy observed a vehicle speeding in the area and followed when it failed to stop, the statement said. There were children and an adult in the area while the vehicle — driven by Gonzalez — was allegedly speeding, spinning out and fishtailing.

The vehicle stopped in front of road construction barricades, the statement said. A construction worker was on a tractor at the corner of the intersection at the time.

Gonzalez was compliant, exited his vehicle and was handcuffed, the statement said. When asked to do a field sobriety test or blood draw, he allegedly refused.

A bench warrant was issued the same day Gonzalez failed to appear for his court hearing. He previously posted bond and will forfeit $10,000 if he is not arrested or turns himself in within 30 days.