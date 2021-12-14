Warrant issued for felon authorities say was involved in 2020 St. Paul shooting; he failed to show up to his sentencing

Dec. 14—A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a three-time felon who failed to show up to his sentencing Tuesday in Ramsey County.

Montez Dalray Davis, 23, formerly of Minneapolis, was charged Sept. 10, 2020, with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of illegally possessing a firearm and using it in a crime of violence, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree attempted aggravated robbery.

The charges stemmed from a drug deal that ended in two people being shot Aug. 20, 2020, on Charles Avenue in St. Paul, according to the complaint.

Officers found a woman, then 26 years old, with two gunshot wounds to her back. They found spent casings on the ground and a vehicle that had been struck twice by gunfire.

The woman told police that her boyfriend had made arrangements to sell marijuana at that location. When they arrived, a man, later identified as Davis, and another man were already in the alley. Davis and another man walked up to the driver's side where the woman's boyfriend sat, pulled out guns and demanded the marijuana, according to the complaint.

The woman told police that Davis shot her boyfriend, the complaint said. She got out and ran away and was hit by gunfire in the back. The woman later died of a drug overdose, according to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

The boyfriend was found at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He told police Davis was present, but was unsure as to who shot him.

In March, Davis was in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City, Minn., when he signed a plea agreement that dropped all the charges except one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a court document.

In September, Davis' attorney, Rory Durkin, filed a motion requesting that Davis get no jail time. He said although a mental health evaluation showed Davis was competent, Davis was diagnosed with bipolar disorder with psychotic features, cannabis use disorder and antisocial personality disorder.

Durkin said Davis had relocated to Alabama because he was receiving death threats because gave a statement that implicated the others at the scene, according to a court document.

Jaymon Jarel Burton, 24, found guilty in the shooting, was sentenced Aug. 27 to five years in the St. Cloud prison with credit for 351 days time served.