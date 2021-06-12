Warrant issued for First Financial Bank robbery suspect in Troy

Jun. 12—A warrant was issued Friday in the bank robbery last week at First Financial Bank in Troy.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Bart Brandon Ely, who was identified as the suspect in the June 5 robbery at the bank, 1580 W. Main St.

Ely is a former resident of Sidney and Ohio City, and has ties to the Shelby County area, Troy police said.

Ely also has a warrant out of Blufton, Indiana, for a bank robbery there and attempted to rob a US Bank in Tipp City, police said.

Anyone who has information on Ely's whereabouts is urged to call local police or Troy police detective Nick Freisthler at nick.freisthler@troyohio.gov or 937-339-7525 ext. 1436.