Warrant issued for former BGSU student charged in hazing death

Oct. 19—BOWLING GREEN — An arrest warrant has been issued for one of the men charged in a Bowling Green State University student's hazing death that accuses him of violating his bond conditions by consuming alcohol.

The arrest order was issued earlier this month for Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, Ohio, who faces first-degree manslaughter and second-degree felonious assault, among other charges, stemming from the death of Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old BGSU sophomore also from Delaware.

A copy of the order doesn't specify how he violated his bond's conditions, but Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said Tuesday Mr. Krinn's electronic monitor detected that he consumed alcohol.

Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman in May stipulated Mr. Krinn wasn't to consume alcohol and to wear a continuous alcohol monitoring bracelet. He also was told not to have contact with any other defendants in the case, contact the victim's family, use social media to post photos or videos, or enter the BGSU campus.

According to an investigation into the hazing death, Mr. Foltz died in early March after participating in a tradition of Pi Kappa Alpha's campus chapter in which fraternity pledges were expected to swallow a full bottle of liquor as part of their initiation.

It was during this event that Mr. Foltz drank a 750-milliliter bottle of Evan Williams bourbon, known as a "family bottle," in a reported 20 minutes, accidentally causing his own death, according to an investigative report prepared for BSGU by David DeVillers, a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio who now is of the firm of Barnes & Thornburg.

After the incident, Mr. Foltz was taken to Wood County Hospital and then ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where he was placed on life support and died two days later. The coroner declared fatal ethanol intoxication to be the cause of death and identified his blood-alcohol content as 0.35 percent.

Authorities say Mr. Krinn served as the "Big" to Mr. Foltz, a term used in fraternities to represent a big brother/little brother relationship for incoming pledges, and was with Mr. Foltz at the March 4 event.

Others criminally charged in Mr. Foltz's death — including involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, hazing, tampering with evidence, and obstructing Justice — are Benjamin Boyers, 22, of Sylvania; Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City, Ohio; Daylen Dunson, 20, of Cleveland; Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, Ohio; Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, N.Y.; Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio; and Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pa.

All except Mr. Lehane were enrolled as BGSU students at the time of Mr. Foltz's death.

Sweeney pleaded guilty in September to felony evidence tampering and misdemeanor hazing — with felony involuntary manslaughter being dropped along with other misdemeanor hazing and underage alcohol charges. Mr. Lehane, who pleaded not guilty in May, is scheduled to change his plea during a 1 p.m. hearing Thursday.

Others charged in the case have pretrial hearings scheduled later this month and through November. A jury trial is currently scheduled for Jan. 10 through 28.

First Published October 19, 2021, 9:54am